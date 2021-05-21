Defence Minister Peter Dutton bans celebrations that ask people to dress up

Defence Minister Peter Dutton has ordered Defence Force Chiefs to ban any celebrations that encourage personnel to wear particular clothing to mark a significant day of recognition.

The edict follows International Day Against Homophobia, Biphobia, Interphobia and Transphobia (IDAHOBIT). Speaking to The Age newspaper Dutton said he would not allow the department to follow a “woke agenda”.

“I’ve been very clear to the chiefs that I will not tolerate discrimination. But we are not pursuing a woke agenda,” Dutton told The Age.

“Our task is to build up the morale in the Australian Defence Force and these woke agendas don’t help.”

Earlier this year IDAHOBIT was highlighted to Defence staff in an internal communication. It suggested staff could show support on the day by holding a discussion or hosting a morning tea. It was suggested that attendees could be asked to be conscious of people’s pronouns, or show their support by wearing rainbow clothing or a pin to show they are an ally.

Following IDAHOBIT the Minister has now asked Defence Force chiefs to ensure that in future no events will ask people to consider wearing clothing that supports a particular issue or group. A new directive has now been issued to all uniformed and civilian staff.

IDAHOBIT was first marked in 2005 to mark the 1990 decision to remove homosexuality from the World Health Organisations’s list of mental disorders.

OIP Staff

