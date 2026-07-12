Dementia Australia partner with ACON to launch LGBT+ Hub

Dementia Australia has partnered with LGBTQ+ health organisation ACON to launch a new hub dedicated to the community.

The LGBT+ Hub is an online space for all community members, families, carers and communities who are impacted by dementia.

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The Hub includes a helpline and online chat service, resources and guides, a directory of affirming doctors, community stories and much more.

Professor Tanya Buchanan, CEO of Dementia Australia, said the Hub is designed to support LGBT+ people looking for affirming and inclusive support and information.

“People living with dementia who are members of the LGBT+ communities can sometimes experience heightened isolation, often linked to past discrimination, stigma and fear of not being accepted or understood,” Professor Buchanan said.

“This is why we worked with ACON to create an inclusive and affirming online Hub tailored to LGBT+ communities and accessible to anyone.

“Everyone living with dementia from the LGBT+ communities deserves information and resources which recognises, respects and embraces them for who they are.”

LGBTQ+ community member and Dementia Australia advocate Uncle Andrew Lovell adds that the Hub is important for helping people always be who they are, no matter the circumstance.

“As a proud Narungga man, I know that culture, community and identity are medicine,” Uncle Andrew said.

“This new hub reminds us that LGBTQIA+ people living with dementia should never have to hide who they are.”

Michael Woodhouse, CEO of ACON, says ACON is proud to work alongside Dementia Australia to create resources shaped by our communities.

“Partnerships like this one show what’s possible when expertise in dementia care and expertise in LGBT+ inclusion come together, Mr Woodhouse said.

“We hope the Hub helps more people feel seen, supported and understood.”

Visit Dementia Australia’s LGBT+ Hub at dementia.org.au