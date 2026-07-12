Search
Plans

Premium Content:

Leigh Andrew Hill
Leigh Andrew Hill

Dementia Australia partner with ACON to launch LGBT+ Hub

Lifestyle

Dementia Australia has partnered with LGBTQ+ health organisation ACON to launch a new hub dedicated to the community.

The LGBT+ Hub is an online space for all community members, families, carers and communities who are impacted by dementia.

- Advertisement -

The Hub includes a helpline and online chat service, resources and guides, a directory of affirming doctors, community stories and much more.

Professor Tanya Buchanan, CEO of Dementia Australia, said the Hub is designed to support LGBT+ people looking for affirming and inclusive support and information.

“People living with dementia who are members of the LGBT+ communities can sometimes experience heightened isolation, often linked to past discrimination, stigma and fear of not being accepted or understood,” Professor Buchanan said.

“This is why we worked with ACON to create an inclusive and affirming online Hub tailored to LGBT+ communities and accessible to anyone.

“Everyone living with dementia from the LGBT+ communities deserves information and resources which recognises, respects and embraces them for who they are.”

LGBTQ+ community member and Dementia Australia advocate Uncle Andrew Lovell adds that the Hub is important for helping people always be who they are, no matter the circumstance.

“As a proud Narungga man, I know that culture, community and identity are medicine,” Uncle Andrew said.   

“This new hub reminds us that LGBTQIA+ people living with dementia should never have to hide who they are.”

Michael Woodhouse, CEO of ACON, says ACON is proud to work alongside Dementia Australia to create resources shaped by our communities.

“Partnerships like this one show what’s possible when expertise in dementia care and expertise in LGBT+ inclusion come together, Mr Woodhouse said.

“We hope the Hub helps more people feel seen, supported and understood.”

Visit Dementia Australia’s LGBT+ Hub at dementia.org.au

Latest

Culture

Head to Boundless Books to meet author Fiona Wilkes

0
Western Australian author Fiona Wilkes will be be appearing at Boundless Books in Leederville on Monday 13 July.
Community

How well do you know Heartstopper?

0
Head to Connections Nightclub in August for a Heartstopper Trivia Night!
Local

Premier announces cabinet shake up following resignation of Paul Papalia

0
Roger Cook has handed out the portfolios following a cabinet shakeup.
News

Peter Tatchell apologises after criticism over Ann Widdecombe remarks

0
Peter Tatchell apologises after criticism of comments made following the murder of former politician Ann Widdecombe.

Newsletter

Don't miss

Culture

Head to Boundless Books to meet author Fiona Wilkes

0
Western Australian author Fiona Wilkes will be be appearing at Boundless Books in Leederville on Monday 13 July.
Community

How well do you know Heartstopper?

0
Head to Connections Nightclub in August for a Heartstopper Trivia Night!
Local

Premier announces cabinet shake up following resignation of Paul Papalia

0
Roger Cook has handed out the portfolios following a cabinet shakeup.
News

Peter Tatchell apologises after criticism over Ann Widdecombe remarks

0
Peter Tatchell apologises after criticism of comments made following the murder of former politician Ann Widdecombe.
Culture

Madonna offers multiple versions of Confessions II

0
Madonna expands 'Confessions II' with deluxe editions, instrumentals, remixes and exclusive live recordings for devoted fans.

Head to Boundless Books to meet author Fiona Wilkes

Graeme Watson -
Western Australian author Fiona Wilkes will be be appearing at Boundless Books in Leederville on Monday 13 July.
Read more

How well do you know Heartstopper?

OUTinPerth -
Head to Connections Nightclub in August for a Heartstopper Trivia Night!
Read more

Premier announces cabinet shake up following resignation of Paul Papalia

Graeme Watson -
Roger Cook has handed out the portfolios following a cabinet shakeup.
Read more

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

(c) 2023 Speirins Media Pty Ltd - All rights reserved. LGBTQIA+ News and Culture