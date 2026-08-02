The all new Australian ‘Traitors’ is here and we’re hooked

The Traitors has been a huge hit in the UK, while Celebrity Traitors has proven equally popular with Claudia Winkleman at the helm. In the United States, the show features a mix of celebrities and everyday contestants, with the delightfully camp Alan Cumming pulling the strings. We’ve also loved the Irish version, where Derry Girls star Siobhán McSweeney causes mayhem. There are versions from New Zealand, India and Canada too.

Australia had two seasons hosted by Roger Corser, but the franchise eventually fizzled out. Now Network 10 is hoping to reignite interest with Gretel Killeen stepping in as the “Ringmaster of Ruin” and 22 well-known faces taking their chances.

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The Traitors officially premieres on television on Tuesday after MasterChef crowns its eighteenth winner, but the first episode is already available to stream online. If you don’t want to know what happens, stop reading now.

Shows like this typically cast contestants from a wide range of backgrounds so viewers can recognise some familiar faces while discovering new personalities.

Among the first arrivals are former Australian Idol judge Ian “Dicko” Dickson and Real Housewives of Melbourne star Krissy Marsh.

Krissy quickly reminds viewers that while she’s known for Housewives, she has “so many feathers to her bow”. She says she has negotiated billions of dollars in property deals and has met both Princess Diana and Madonna. They arrive alongside queer comedian Rhys Nicholson – him we’ve met. Rhys is dressed in maroon and orange to match the show’s branding.

Next come reality TV regulars Luke and Josh Packham, along with several contestants from other reality shows. There’s people from Survivor, The Block, Love Island and The Bachelor.



Fellow Housewife Gamble Breaux is here and declares that her secret power is being very good at pretending to be stupid. She joins MasterChef favourite Alvin Quah, RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under star Kween Kong and Married at First Sight alumnus Cam Merchant.

As more cars arrive, we spot Cosima De Vito. Dicko says he’s thrilled to see her again, recalling their shared history on Australian Idol. let’s be honest he was probably releived it wasn;t anyone he kicked off the show seeking revenge. Also entering the game are Olympic legend and Australian Survivor winner Shane Gould, musician Rob Farnham, son of John Farnham, and Big Brother favourite Tully Smith.

Gretel Killeen.

Gretel arrives dressed in a blood-soaked wedding gown, emerging from a coffin before asking contestants to identify the most virtuous person among them. Half the cast appears unsure what the word means, although we’re assuming Gamble does because she’s only pretend stupid.

Shane Gould is selected and handed the task of distributing room keys. However, there is one more contestant than available keys, forcing Gould to decide whether to leave herself or take someone’s key and immediately send them home. Shane waves her arms about and connects with Cam who is ejected from the show. As he walks out his voice-over says “It’s been a ride”, and it really was just a ride there and then a ride home again.

Soon everyone gathers around the round table for Gretel to tap selected contestants on the shoulder and anoint them traitors. Kirby Bentley from Survivor is chosen, Alvin Quah from MasterChef is delighted to receive the tap, and Alex Nation from The Bachelor later squeals with delight that she was selected.

After removing their blindfolds, Kiera Maguire from The Bachelor immediately announces that she’s figured it all out, while Luke Packham turns red, takes off his jacket and immediately arouses suspicion from several contestants. Rhys astutely notices that Kirby is “more activated” after the round table, while Kween Kong claims she could hear Kirby being touched on the shoulder because, as a drag performer, she is familiar with how different fabrics sound.

During the mission to find old bones, Rob Farnham, Josh Packham and Rachael Evren from Love Island find shields that will protect them from being murdered on the first night. Rob manages to keep his find a secret from his teammates but soon reveals it, hoping it will build trust. Gamble is immediately suspicious of him.

The first episode ends with the traitors selecting their first victim.