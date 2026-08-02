Search
Plans

Premium Content:

Graeme Watson
Graeme Watson

Bibliophile | Brotez Purnell is a juicy, fast and satisfying read

Culture

Since releasing his first book, The Cruising Diaries, in 2014, American author Brontez Purnell has been heralded as a bold voice in queer literature. So far, he has published five works, and we’ve checked out two of them to sample his writing.

First up is 2015’s Johnny Would You Love Me If My Dick Were Bigger, which follows an unnamed protagonist through a series of adventures and misadventures. They are Black, HIV-positive, an aspiring writer, a punk rock musician, and someone who works a succession of dead-end restaurant jobs. They move through life via hookups, benders and opportunities, punctuated by reflections on conversations with their therapist. Whether the protagonist is a stand-in for the author is left open to interpretation.

- Advertisement -

Written as a series of short vignettes, this is a book you can race through in no time. Despite its brevity, it remains immensely rewarding, taking readers from acts of rebellion to moments of reflection, from triumphs to the doldrums of wayward behaviour.

And yes, there is an answer to the title question.

Equally enjoyable is Purnell’s more recent work, 2021’s 100 Boyfriends. This collection of short stories explores different expressions of queer love and connection. Some stories centre on enduring romance, while others capture fleeting encounters. Some are sweet and neatly resolved; others are messy and complicated. Purnell structures the collection much like a series of hookups: brief, intense interactions that arrive and depart in quick succession.

Purnell’s writing is engaging and risqué. It carefully treads the line between being deliberately trashy and undeniably literary. Most importantly, it avoids glamorising queer life. Instead, it presents experiences that are real, messy and sometimes difficult, creating work that feels honest and deeply human.

Brotez Purnell is published by Cipher Press.

Latest

Culture

The all new Australian ‘Traitors’ is here and we’re hooked

0
Gretel Killeen launches The Traitors Australia with celebrity contestants, surprise eliminations, strategic gameplay and dramatic traitor selections.
Culture

“Here the Whole Time’ comes to Netflix this month

0
Brazilian LGBTQ+ romance Quinze Dias, adapted from Vitor Martins' novel, arrives on Netflix worldwide on 19 August..
News

Zero Flags installation draws attention to LGBTIQA+ discrimination in the Commonwealth

0
A Glasgow Commonwealth Games protest draws attention to anti-LGBTQ+ laws, prompting support from activists and criticism from commentators.
News

Author and advocate Carol Lynn Wright Pearson dies aged 86

0
Poet, playwright and memoirist Carol Lynn Wright Pearson, whose work championed LGBTQIA+ inclusion within Mormonism, dies aged 86.

Newsletter

Don't miss

Culture

The all new Australian ‘Traitors’ is here and we’re hooked

0
Gretel Killeen launches The Traitors Australia with celebrity contestants, surprise eliminations, strategic gameplay and dramatic traitor selections.
Culture

“Here the Whole Time’ comes to Netflix this month

0
Brazilian LGBTQ+ romance Quinze Dias, adapted from Vitor Martins' novel, arrives on Netflix worldwide on 19 August..
News

Zero Flags installation draws attention to LGBTIQA+ discrimination in the Commonwealth

0
A Glasgow Commonwealth Games protest draws attention to anti-LGBTQ+ laws, prompting support from activists and criticism from commentators.
News

Author and advocate Carol Lynn Wright Pearson dies aged 86

0
Poet, playwright and memoirist Carol Lynn Wright Pearson, whose work championed LGBTQIA+ inclusion within Mormonism, dies aged 86.
Culture

‘King of Drag’ returns for season two with new host and judges

0
King of Drag made its debut in 2025, earning award nominations for its groundbreaking premise and competitive talent.

The all new Australian ‘Traitors’ is here and we’re hooked

Graeme Watson -
Gretel Killeen launches The Traitors Australia with celebrity contestants, surprise eliminations, strategic gameplay and dramatic traitor selections.
Read more

“Here the Whole Time’ comes to Netflix this month

OUTinPerth -
Brazilian LGBTQ+ romance Quinze Dias, adapted from Vitor Martins' novel, arrives on Netflix worldwide on 19 August..
Read more

Zero Flags installation draws attention to LGBTIQA+ discrimination in the Commonwealth

OUTinPerth -
A Glasgow Commonwealth Games protest draws attention to anti-LGBTQ+ laws, prompting support from activists and criticism from commentators.
Read more

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

(c) 2023 Speirins Media Pty Ltd - All rights reserved. LGBTQIA+ News and Culture