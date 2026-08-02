Bibliophile | Brotez Purnell is a juicy, fast and satisfying read

Since releasing his first book, The Cruising Diaries, in 2014, American author Brontez Purnell has been heralded as a bold voice in queer literature. So far, he has published five works, and we’ve checked out two of them to sample his writing.

First up is 2015’s Johnny Would You Love Me If My Dick Were Bigger, which follows an unnamed protagonist through a series of adventures and misadventures. They are Black, HIV-positive, an aspiring writer, a punk rock musician, and someone who works a succession of dead-end restaurant jobs. They move through life via hookups, benders and opportunities, punctuated by reflections on conversations with their therapist. Whether the protagonist is a stand-in for the author is left open to interpretation.

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Written as a series of short vignettes, this is a book you can race through in no time. Despite its brevity, it remains immensely rewarding, taking readers from acts of rebellion to moments of reflection, from triumphs to the doldrums of wayward behaviour.

And yes, there is an answer to the title question.

Equally enjoyable is Purnell’s more recent work, 2021’s 100 Boyfriends. This collection of short stories explores different expressions of queer love and connection. Some stories centre on enduring romance, while others capture fleeting encounters. Some are sweet and neatly resolved; others are messy and complicated. Purnell structures the collection much like a series of hookups: brief, intense interactions that arrive and depart in quick succession.

Purnell’s writing is engaging and risqué. It carefully treads the line between being deliberately trashy and undeniably literary. Most importantly, it avoids glamorising queer life. Instead, it presents experiences that are real, messy and sometimes difficult, creating work that feels honest and deeply human.

Brotez Purnell is published by Cipher Press.