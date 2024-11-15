Search
Denzel Washington reveals a gay kiss was cut from ‘Gladiator II’

Culture

Hollywood superstar Denzel Washington has been getting rave reviews for his performance in the newly released film Gladiator II.

During an interview the actor has revealed that he filmed a scene with a gay kiss for the film, but it didn’t make the final cut – and the actor has some thoughts on why it was removed.

The film is directed by Ridley Scott who helmed the original 2000 film staring Russell Crowe. The new film sees Paul Mescal playing the son of Crowe’s character in a story set 20 years later.

Pedro Pascal, Jospeph Quinn, Connie Nielsen, Derek Jacobi and Matt Lucas, and Tim McInnerny also appear. Washington plays Macrinus, a former slave who plans to control Rome.

Denzel Washington in Gladiator II (Cuba Scott/© 2024 Paramount Pictures).

In an interview with Variety Washington shared that he’d filmed a same-sex kiss for his bisexual character.

“I actually kissed a man in the film but they took it out, they cut it, I think they got chicken.” he said.

“I kissed a guy full on the lips and I guess they weren’t ready for that yet. I killed him about five minutes later. It’s Gladiator. It’s the kiss of death.”

It’s the first time Washington has played a character who was not heterosexual. The actor made his film debut in 1981, but his big breakout came in 1984 when he played South African rights activist Steve Biko in 1987’s Cry Freedom. He also had a long stint on the popular TV show St Elsewhere.

Over the decades he’s delivered acclaimed performances in Glory (1989), Malcom X (1992), Philadelphia (1993), Crimson Tide (1995), Courage Under Fire (1996), and Training Day (2001).

Washington has two Best Supporting Actor Oscars on his mantlepiece, earned for his roles in Glory and Training Day.

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

