Search
Plans

Premium Content:

Graeme Watson
Graeme Watson

Discover more about the UK’s ‘Section 28’ laws with a new podcast

News

The BBC has released a new podcast which explores the history of the UK’s Section 28 laws.

It all began when some parents got upset about their local library including a book which depicted a child who lived with her father and his male partner. The culture war that followed led the Conservative government of Margaret Thatcher to bring in laws that banned the promotion of homosexuality.

- Advertisement -

“Children who need to be taught to respect traditional moral values are being taught that they have an inalienable right to be gay.” Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher said showing her views on homosexuality, and belief that there was a need to dissuade young people from acting on same-sex attraction.

The passage of the laws came in 1988 at the height of the AIDS epidemic, and they would remain on the UK’s law books for years.

Michael Cashman.

The actor Michael Cashman, who campaigned against the law, goes back and tells the story behind it. How and why a local issue turned into a media sensation, created a movement, and sparked a battle over sex education that continues today.

Cashman’s activism led to him becoming a founder of the LGBTIQA+ rights group Stonewall, and a Labour member of the European parliament. In 2014 he made a life peer of the House of Lords.

Take a listen to the episode.

Latest

News

Dylan Mulvaney shares her story with autobiography ‘Paper Doll’

0
The book is an insightful journey into what it's like to be in the middle of a media firestorm.
Culture

Lord of the Rings – A Musical Tale is dubbed ‘The Best Show in Middle Earth’

0
The epic musical version of the Tolkien tale has arrived at Crown.
History

On This Gay Day | Actor Elizabeth Taylor died in 2011

0
Elizabeth Taylor is remembered for her vocal support for AIDS research.
Culture

Late Night Orchestra return to pay homage to Massive Attack

0
A show celebrating the music of the trip hop pioneers will tour Australia.

Newsletter

Don't miss

News

Dylan Mulvaney shares her story with autobiography ‘Paper Doll’

0
The book is an insightful journey into what it's like to be in the middle of a media firestorm.
Culture

Lord of the Rings – A Musical Tale is dubbed ‘The Best Show in Middle Earth’

0
The epic musical version of the Tolkien tale has arrived at Crown.
History

On This Gay Day | Actor Elizabeth Taylor died in 2011

0
Elizabeth Taylor is remembered for her vocal support for AIDS research.
Culture

Late Night Orchestra return to pay homage to Massive Attack

0
A show celebrating the music of the trip hop pioneers will tour Australia.
Culture

David Archuleta is ready to taste some ‘Creme Brulée’

0
The 'American Idol' alum is entering a new era since coming out as gay.

Dylan Mulvaney shares her story with autobiography ‘Paper Doll’

Graeme Watson -
The book is an insightful journey into what it's like to be in the middle of a media firestorm.
Read more

Lord of the Rings – A Musical Tale is dubbed ‘The Best Show in Middle Earth’

Graeme Watson -
The epic musical version of the Tolkien tale has arrived at Crown.
Read more

On This Gay Day | Actor Elizabeth Taylor died in 2011

OUTinPerth -
Elizabeth Taylor is remembered for her vocal support for AIDS research.
Read more

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

(c) 2023 Speirins Media Pty Ltd - All rights reserved. LGBTQIA+ News and Culture