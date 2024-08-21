Disney reported to have axed ‘The Acolyte’ after just one season

Disney has reportedly axed Star Wars: The Acolyte after just a single season.

The latest instalment in the ever-growing Star Wars universe was praised for its diversity in having more women and people of non-heterosexual orientations within its story, but was also criticised for being more violent than other tales in the franchise.

- Advertisement -

Showrunner Leslye Headland set the program earlier in the timeline than any of the previous stories in the Star Wars timeline.

The show starred Amandla Stenberg who played twin sisters Osha and Mae who were separated in their youth, throughout the series the tragic events that led to their parting are revealed.

The two sisters find themselves on opposing sides of those who use ‘the force’, the Jedi’s and the mysterious and ominous Sith.

The series had great viewership for its first two episodes, but it steadily lost viewers over its run. The show had many wellknown faces in it including The Matrix star Carrie Ann Moss, Yord Fandar was played by Charlie Barnett from Russian Doll and Chicago Fire. While Jedi Master Sol was portrayed by Lee Jung-jae who found fame in South Korean series Squid Game.

Dean-Charles Chapman from Game of Thrones was also in the cast, and Manny Jacinto who played Jason in The Good Place caused some very memorable moments.