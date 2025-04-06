Search
‘White Lotus’ actor Arnas Fedaravicius says playing Valentin has given him a legion of gay fans

Culture

Actor Arnas Fedaravicius profile has certainly risen since he took on the role of Valentin in the current season of The White Lotus.

The hotel worker has been entertaining the trio of travelling gal pals Kate, Laurie and Jaclyn played by Leslie Bibb, Carrie Coon and Michelle Monaghan respectively. While he’s also clearly been getting into some shady businesses with buddies Vlad and Alexei.

In a new interview with website Clubcine Fedaravicius shared that since the show began airing, he’s been getting a ton of DMs from gay fans of the show.

“I’ve been receiving so much gay love, my DMs are full.” he said of the reaction. We’re guessing they probably went into overdrive after his late light visit to one hotel guest’s room.

Arnas Fedaravicius plays Valentin in the The White Lotus.

The actor also described Monday’s final episode of the third season is three words, saying it would be “Unexpected. Explosive. Loving.”

The final episode will air on Monday and will be a 90-minute-long finale. The series always begins with the discovery of a body, and the revelation of who has died is held off until the final episode, will Valentin be floating face down in a Lilypond?

Fedaravicius hails from Lithuania and previously appeared in the series The Last Kingdom, The Wheel of Time and Shetland. Next up he’ll be appearing alongside Jason Statham, Adrian Lester, Annabelle Wallis and Jason Wong is the action thriller Mutiny.

News

News

