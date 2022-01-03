‘Doctor Who’ praised for including same-sex attraction plotline

Film,Screen | Filed under Culture Posted by admin

The latest instalment of long running sci-fi show Doctor Who has been praised for including a same-sex attraction storyline between two of it’s it’s major characters.

The special New Year episode of the show saw The Doctor, played by Jodie Whittaker, trapped in a time loop with a Dalek in a storage facility just a few minutes before midnight.

The ‘Groundhog Day’ story saw The Doctor and her companions being repetitively killed by a Dalek before being brought back to life at the stroke of midnight when the time loop they are trapped in reset.

During one of the rounds of the life and repetitive death match, companion Dan (John Bishop) urges fellow companion Yaz, played by Mandip Gill, to admit that she has feelings for the Time Lord that they travel alongside through time and space.

The inclusion of a same-sex attraction storyline has been praised by the UK”s leading LGBTIQA+ charity and advocacy group Stonewall.

“It’s fantastic to see a prominent storyline on attraction between two women in the latest episode of Doctor Who,’ Robbie De Santos, Director of Communications and External Affairs at Stonewall told Metro.co.uk.

“There have long been LGBTQ+ themes in the show, and the storyline between Yasmin Khan and the Doctor is one of the most significant examples so far.

“‘We can’t be what we can’t see and seeing same-sex attraction represented in one of our most popular TV shows will delight viewers and mean so much to LGBTQ+ people across the country.” De Santos said.

The sci-fi show made it’s debut in 1963 and next year will celebrate it 60th anniversary. Over the year’s many different actors have played the lead role, the characters changing appearance explained as their ability to regenerate into a new form at the end of each life.

Jodie Whittaker is the first woman to be The Doctor. She’s announced her retirement from the part, and has just two more specials to run later in the year.

Fans are speculating if The Doctor will remain a woman in her next regeneration or revery to be a male character. Who will next take on the role is a closely guarded secret but most of the cast of It’s a Sin have been rumoured contenders including Omari Douglas, Lydia West and Olly Alexander.

Eve of the Daleks can be streamed on the ABC’s iView system.

OIP Staff

You can support our work by subscribing to our Patreon

or contributing to our GoFundMe campaign.