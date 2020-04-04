Dolly Diamond signs on as Ambassador for GiveOUT Day

Cabaret star Dolly Diamond has signed on as an Ambassador for GiveOUT Day 2020.

The singing and dancing sensation said she hoped to bring awareness to smaller and lesser known community groups. The annual event, held each October, sees fundraising body GiveOUT match community groups fundraising dollar for dollar, while also supplying them with promotional tools to help raise funds.

“I knew about GiveOUT Day a little while ago and was keen to see how I could help. We know that so often some of the lesser known community groups are overlooked when it comes to funding and as an Ambassador, I’m hoping to rectify that.” Diamond said of her new role.

Dolly is no stranger to community organisations having worked with a range of Victorian LGBTIQ+ organisations over the last decade, including the Melbourne Queer Film Festival, Melbourne Gay and Lesbian Chorus, Melbourne Rainbow Band, and Pride March Victoria.

She is also an ambassador for Guide Dogs Victoria, Movember, and the Children’s Tumour Foundation of Australia.

Dolly says that while we’re going through tough times, it’s important to remember the wider community.

“We might be doing it tough at the moment, but I won’t let it stop me from giving back to the community – and I encourage you to do the same.”

Dolly Diamond joins previously announced Ambassador Simon Dunn. A former member of the Australian bobsleigh team, Simon is now living in and playing rugby in Sydney, as well as running his own personal training business.

Organisations interesting in taking part in the fundraising event can now register their interest via GiveOUT’s web page.

