Donald Trump mocks transgender athletes in speech to party faithful

U.S. President Donald Trump mocked transgender athletes on Tuesday while addressing Republican members of the House of Representatives.

President Trump delivered an animated speech where he focused on making fun of transgender people and women’s sport acting out a female weight lifter attempting to break a record.

The President, who has taken a stance against transgender rights since returning the Presidency in January 2025, said it was “crazy” that transgender women were allowed to participate in women’s sport.

The President also appeared to make a reference to Algerian boxer Imane Khelif describing her as someone who had transitioned gender. The boxer was assigned female at birth, and has lived as a woman her entire life.

The President’s performance included a long section where he made grunting and wheezing noises while impersonating a female boxer.