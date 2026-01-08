Search
Donald Trump mocks transgender athletes in speech to party faithful

News

U.S. President Donald Trump mocked transgender athletes on Tuesday while addressing Republican members of the House of Representatives.

President Trump delivered an animated speech where he focused on making fun of transgender people and women’s sport acting out a female weight lifter attempting to break a record.

The President, who has taken a stance against transgender rights since returning the Presidency in January 2025, said it was “crazy” that transgender women were allowed to participate in women’s sport.

The President also appeared to make a reference to Algerian boxer Imane Khelif describing her as someone who had transitioned gender. The boxer was assigned female at birth, and has lived as a woman her entire life.

The President’s performance included a long section where he made grunting and wheezing noises while impersonating a female boxer.

Liberal leader Sussan Ley leads the charge on pushing for hate speech about sexuality to be omitted from new laws

The Liberal leaders comments have been welcomed by the Australian Jewish Association and Sky News presenters.
Person who vandalised the home of US Vice President J.D. Vance faces court

Twenty-six year old William DeFoor has appeared in a...
Queer Eye releases trailer for emotional final season

Take a final journey with the Fab 5.
A classic musical is being given a big gay twist

Can new life be injected into one of the longest running musicals of all time?

Liberal leader Sussan Ley leads the charge on pushing for hate speech about sexuality to be omitted from new laws

The Liberal leaders comments have been welcomed by the Australian Jewish Association and Sky News presenters.
Person who vandalised the home of US Vice President J.D. Vance faces court

Twenty-six year old William DeFoor has appeared in a...
Queer Eye releases trailer for emotional final season

Take a final journey with the Fab 5.
A classic musical is being given a big gay twist

Can new life be injected into one of the longest running musicals of all time?
UK teacher banned from teaching over extreme comments

The history teacher described sex between two men as a "disgusting perversion".

