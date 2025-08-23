Search
Graeme Watson
Graeme Watson

Don’t miss Ruby Gill as she tours Western Australia

Culture

Musician Ruby Gill is playing a string of shows around Western Australia highlighting music from her most recent album Some Kind of Control.

Gill spoke to OUTinPerth about her new record back in May and detailed the songwriting and recording process.

During the interview she shared how eager she was to play her latest tunes in front of a live audience.

Tonight you can catch Ruby Gill at Pemberton Mill Hall in Pemberton, and tommorw she’ll play at matinee show at the Marri Tree in Witchcliffe, before heading to Margaret River for a free show at The River.

On 30th August you’ll find Ruby Gill at Llama Lounge in Bridgetown, and then on September 4th she play the 459 Bar at The Rosemount, and the the following night take over The Buffalo Club in Fremantle. Her final WA show will be at the Porongrup Inn in Porongurup.

Head to her website for all the details.

Culture

Don’t miss your chance to see ‘Hansard’ at the Garrick Theatre this September

0
The acclaimed play from author Simon Parks has been praised for tackling a dark time in British politics.
Culture

Eurovision 2026 will be held in Vienna

0
Following JJ;'s 2025 win, the competition is heading back to Vienna.
History

On This Gay Day | Playwright and performer Charles Busch was born

0
Over the decades Busch has written plays, films, books and been a memorable performer.
Local

Perth woman who performed Nazi salute at Connections spared jail term

0
Theresa Plunkett-Hill was fined $1,000.

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

