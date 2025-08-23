Don’t miss Ruby Gill as she tours Western Australia

Musician Ruby Gill is playing a string of shows around Western Australia highlighting music from her most recent album Some Kind of Control.

Gill spoke to OUTinPerth about her new record back in May and detailed the songwriting and recording process.

During the interview she shared how eager she was to play her latest tunes in front of a live audience.

Tonight you can catch Ruby Gill at Pemberton Mill Hall in Pemberton, and tommorw she’ll play at matinee show at the Marri Tree in Witchcliffe, before heading to Margaret River for a free show at The River.

On 30th August you’ll find Ruby Gill at Llama Lounge in Bridgetown, and then on September 4th she play the 459 Bar at The Rosemount, and the the following night take over The Buffalo Club in Fremantle. Her final WA show will be at the Porongrup Inn in Porongurup.

Head to her website for all the details.