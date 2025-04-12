‘Drag Me to Edinburgh’: Dean Misdale is playing the festival

Local drag superstar Dean Misdale has announced they’ll be playing this year’s Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

The annual cabaret, theatre and comedy festival is the largest fringe festival on the globe. Running at the same time as the main Edinburgh Festival, the 25-day Fringe event attracts around 3,700 shows.

Dean Misdale announced they’d be heading to Scotland in a social media video on Friday.

“I can’t believe I’m about to say this but, I’m going to Edinburgh Fringe!” Misdale shared on Facebook.

“In a crazy twist of events I have just accepted a very last-minute offer to go perform at the Edinburgh Fringe in August.”

Misdale explained that they didn’t think that they’d be able to return to the popular festival, but just in the last 48 hours everything had fallen into place.

The drag icon previously played the festival in 2022, and now Misdale can’t wait to return, but with the short notice they only have a few months to raise the money for travel, accommodation and all the other costs involved in heading to the festival.

“I’m not too proud to sing for my supper” Misdale said in the video announcing an upcoming fundraiser show.

The upcoming show at The Court Hotel on Saturday 10th May is described as a spectacular night with all of Misdale’s favourite songs.

Misdale said they’d chosen The Court because many of their fans have safety concerns in the city on weekends, and the venue is not technically in Northbridge as it’s beyond William Street and there’s parking nearby.

At this year’s Fringe World in Perth Misdale had huge success with their show Drag Me to Broadway, and the fundraiser’s name takes some inspiration from that show.

Tickets to the one-night only Drag Me to Edinburgh Spectacular is at The Court Hotel on 10th May are on sale now.