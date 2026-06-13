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Dua Lipa shares album and concert film ‘Live From Mexico’

Culture

Award-winning global pop powerhouse Dua Lipa has shared Dua Lipa (Live From Mexico) – a live album and concert film recorded across Dua’s three sold-out shows at Mexico City’s Estadio GNP Seguros as part of her Radical Optimism Tour.

“This tour has been the most beautiful and fulfilling experience of my career so far,” Dua shares onstage in the concert film’s trailer.

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“You’ve built something bigger than a show. You’ve built a family and I feel that every single night.”

Dua Lipa (Live From Mexico) was recorded and filmed during the epic finale of her global Radical Optimism Tour, and includes a duet with Fher Olvera from the band Maná as part of the show where Dua performed bespoke covers unique to the city she was in.

Throughout the tour, Dua often performed these covers and duets in the local language to honor each city and did so in nine different languages including Spanish, Italian, French, Czech, Dutch, German, Portuguese, and Albanian.

The full film is available to view on Dua Lipa’s official YouTube channel.

Image: Madison Phipps

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