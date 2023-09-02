Drag performance in Lebanon disrupted by religious group

A drag performance in Lebanon was interrupted by a Christian group’s protest.

A performance from local drag personalities Latiza Bombe and Emma Gration was cut short on Wednesday 23rd August when an angry crowd of conservative protesters gathered outside a cafe that is recognised as a safe space for the Local LGBTIQA+ communities.

The incident was reported by news agency Reuters. They shared that the performance was cut short as the mob approached the venue.

“We are here, we exist, and no one will silence us. However, sometimes to keep doing what we’re doing we have to do it smartly. Unfortunately we have to cut the show short,” Emma Gration said from the stage.

The drag performers reportedly quickly removed their makeup and hid amongst the crowd who had gathered to see their performance. The crowd was unable to leave the venue for around 40 minutes until security forces arrived and dispersed the crowd.

Video footage shot outside the venue, which OUTinPerth has seen, shows members of the anti-LGBT Christian group The Soldiers of God shouting at the attendees inside.

Lebanon has been seen as one of the few countries in the Middle East where members of the LGBTIQA+ communities were more welcome.

OIP Staff

