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Harriet Shing to quit politics after ministry exit

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Victorian politician Harriet Shing has announced she is stepping down from the ministry and will not contest the upcoming election.

Shing was a key supporter of former premier Jacinta Allan, who was replaced earlier this week.

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Harriet Shing.

Shing was the first woman elected to the Victorian Parliament who had publicly shared that she was a lesbian. She served in several ministerial roles, including Minister for Equality.

“It has been an incredible honour to serve as the Member for Eastern Victoria since 2014, and as a minister for the last four years. It’s always been my view that we are custodians of these roles for the time that we have them, and it’s now time for me to pass these opportunities and obligations on to the next person,” Shing said in a statement.

Shing said she had wished new Premier Ben Carroll every success.

“I am so proud of the achievements of this Labor Government. I want to thank my friends Jacinta Allan and Daniel Andrews for the opportunity to serve in their cabinets, and alongside my caucus colleagues over this 12-year journey.

“I have congratulated and wished Premier Carroll every success. He deserves the full support, solidarity and respect of the Cabinet, the Caucus and our entire labour movement as he takes the government forward and into the all-important contest against the Liberal Party and One Nation in November.”

Shing was elected to Victoria’s Legislative Council in 2014, representing the Eastern Victoria Region.

Over the past four years she held a broad range of ministerial responsibilities, including Regional Development, Equality, Water, the Commonwealth Games, Housing, Development, the Suburban Rail Loop, Health and Ambulance Services.

When Shing and colleague Steve Dimopoulos were appointed to the ministry, they became the first members of Victoria’s front bench to be publicly open about being same-sex attracted.

Energy Minister Lily D’Ambrosio has also confirmed she will not be re-seeking election, and will also leave the cabinet.

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