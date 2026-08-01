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total tommy announces new album ‘Trapezoid’

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MMelbourne-born, Sydney-based indie artist total tommy has announced her sophomore album, Trapezoid, will be released on 23 October and has shared the title track from the new record.

Trapezoid turns the word’s double meaning, a tiny but essential bone and a perfectly imperfect shape, into an anthem for letting go of expectation and embracing the small, uneven parts that make us who we are.

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For total tommy, the writing of Trapezoid unlocked the entire theme of the record and led to a catharsis and acceptance of self in her day-to-day life.

“I’ve always been meticulous with symmetry and things being perfect, but have slowly learnt to let go in the last year or so. I’m leaning into the off-kilter and trying to let go a little more. For me personally, this meant accepting the things that make me who I am and not forcing myself to change them,” she said of the inspiration.

The new tune follows previous singles Winona Forever and Pretty Little Mouth. The new album is described as having a markedly different sound from her previous record, Bruises.

The album’s media release describes it as sonically stepping ever further into heavier, guitar-focused terrain. Deeper into distortion than the lighter, sprightlier and at times more tender foundation of Bruises, Trapezoid is brasher and bolder in sound, drawing from grunge, emo, post-punk, pop punk and post-rock while incorporating an electronic-tinged edge.

total tommy is the musical project of Jess Holt, and Sydney audiences can catch her live when she plays The Chippo on 6 August.

The album will include 11 tracks: Girl Interrupted, Pretty Little Mouth, Trapezoid, Gutterball, Winona Forever, City of Mannequins, Bloodshot, Nosedive, Tearjerker, Out of Frame and Tailgate.

Take a listen to the title track below.

 

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