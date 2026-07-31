Kween Kong and Bebe Babow accuse The Astor Theatre of racist behaviour

International drag star Kween Kong and local drag performer Bebe Babow have accused Perth’s Astor Theatre and its staff of racist behaviour, allegations the venue has strongly denied.

In a video posted to Instagram following a performance of Drag Roast at the venue on Tuesday night, RuPaul’s Drag Race alum Thomas Charles Fonua, who performs as Kween Kong, shared a scathing review of the theatre and its staff.

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Fonua alleged that a member of the venue’s management team behaved in a physically intimidating and aggressive manner during an altercation that reportedly occurred backstage.

In the clip, Fonua said he was angered by the behaviour of staff at the venue.

“I wanted to absolutely throw all of them off the balcony,” he said in the video, filmed while walking along Hay Street in Perth’s CBD.

“We’re not going to be performing at The Astor Theatre again. I don’t recommend going to that venue,” he said, suggesting other artists should consider alternative venues.

“I’d recommend any artist that is looking for a place to perform, do not do Astor Theatre in Mount Lawley.”

Fonua also alleged that members of the venue’s management team and staff had behaved in a racist manner.

“That person is appalling and their staff, all of them, are racist to be completely honest,” Fonua said.

Rukua Kavakura, who performs as Bebe Babow, also appeared in the video, adding:

“Not only was it racist, it was a queer show and someone was in full drag.”

OUTinPerth understands that a disagreement occurred after venue staff denied backstage access to a friend of Fonua who did not have a backstage pass. Sources have indicated that strict backstage security arrangements were requested by promoter In The Dark.

Narelda Jacobs

Prominent journalist and TV personality Narelda Jacobs, who is also patron of Rainbow Futures WA, shared her thoughts on the allegations in a social media post, saying the Astor Theatre had some explaining to do.

“Please tell us why your staff were aggressive and disrespectful to drag royalty last night after they brought down the house in a spectacular show,” Jacobs wrote.

In a separate message directed to Kween Kong, Jacobs added:

“Sorry you were treated this way by the colony.”

Speaking to OUTinPerth as a concerned citizen, Jacobs said it was important that allegations of racism and homophobia were taken seriously.

“When someone tells you they’ve experienced homophobia and racism, believe them,” Jacobs said.

“Kween Kong is a beloved and highly respected mother, performer and community leader. It’s heartbreaking that her national Drag Roast tour ended on this sour note. The LGBTQIA+ community needs to be safe in all spaces, not just at venues designed for them.”

Jacobs said Perth should continue addressing racism and homophobia ahead of hosting the Gay Games in 2030.

“In four years, thousands of queer visitors from around the world will gather in Perth for the 2030 Gay Games. As a community, we must ensure their visit is free from racism and homophobia.”

Misty Farquhar, chief executive officer of Rainbow Futures WA, also commented on the allegations.

“At a time when targeted discrimination against our community is escalating, community spaces must do better than this,” Farquhar told OUTinPerth.

“That means engaging with kindness and respect, especially when working with communities that are disproportionately impacted by the current political context. Safety is for everyone.”

The Astor Theatre responds to the allegations

The Astor Theatre’s management has categorically denied the allegations made by the two performers.

Managers Tania Zimmermann and Mark Hammond said the claims made on social media were not reflective of the venue’s culture, values or practices.

“The Astor Theatre is aware of comments on social media regarding events following a performance at the venue on Tuesday evening,” they said in a statement.

“For more than 100 years, The Astor Theatre has welcomed artists, audiences and event partners from all backgrounds. We are committed to providing a safe, respectful and inclusive environment where everyone is welcome, regardless of race, religion, gender identity or sexual orientation.”

The managers said their team was diverse and that the venue had a long history of presenting events from a wide range of communities.

“The Astor has a long and proud history of hosting a diverse range of performances, including many LGBTQIA+ artists, productions and events.

“We have also enjoyed a positive working relationship with the promoter of last night’s event over many years and are proud of the many successful shows we have delivered together.”

The venue said its operational and security arrangements were applied consistently.

“As with every event, The Astor Theatre follows established operational and security procedures to ensure the safety of artists, crew, patrons and staff.

“These procedures are applied consistently and in accordance with agreed event protocols.”

The theatre rejected the way it had been characterised online.

“The characterisation of our venue and our team on social media does not reflect who we are or the values we uphold.

“Our focus remains on continuing to provide a welcoming, inclusive and safe venue for every artist, every audience member and every member of our community.”

Kween Kong says she’ll use upcoming media interviews she’s doing for ‘The Traitors Australia’ to share her experience with a national audience

On Thursday Fonua uploaded another video to Instagram sharing further thoughts about the incident.

In the video, filmed in Melbourne, Fonua said he had not received any direct contact from Astor Theatre management but had been overwhelmed by messages of support from community members.

“I’ve been in this industry for a long time. At the top of my game, as far as drag goes here in Australia,” Fonua said.

“I’ve navigated with the best of them, darling, and I am not going to be humble about that because I work very hard.”

Fonua said artists played an important role in helping venues attract audiences.

“I don’t know any other theatre in Western Australia that could open up on a Tuesday and be completely, or close to, sold out if they didn’t have artists like myself and the other incredible lineup members that came.”

Fonua thanked supporters who had posted negative reviews of the venue online and said he intended to use his public profile to advocate for safer environments.The performer also said upcoming media interviews promoting the new season of The Traitors Australia could provide an opportunity to discuss the issue further.

“I’ve got a lot of press happening for The Traitors at the moment, and to be completely honest, I’m more than happy to extend my platform to speak on people like this.”

Fonua also reiterated that he would not perform at the venue again.

Responding to a request for comment from OUTinPerth, Fonua, as Kween Kong, provided an in-depth statement about the situation and her experience.

OUTinPerth was unable to independently verify the allegations made by the performers. The allegations are disputed by The Astor Theatre, which has denied any racist conduct by its staff or management.

OUTinPerth contacted Bebe Babow and promoter In The Dark seeking additional comment but did not receive a response before publication.