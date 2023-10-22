Drag queen jailed in the Philippines for looking like Jesus in performance

Police in the Philippines arrested local drag performer Pura Luka Vega earlier this month and the performer spent several days behind bars while supporters rallied to raise the funds to post bail.

The arrest followed lawmakers and religious leaders getting upset about a video performance that was shared online back in July. Vega came to prominence in The Philippines in 2022 when they appeared on local television program Drag Den.

In the clip Vega performs to a rock version of Ama Namin, a Filipino rendering of the The Lord’s Prayer, while dressed in way that many took to be a depiction of Jesus Christ.

The clip caused outrage in the highly religious country and Christian leaders affiliated with the Philippines for Jesus Movement and the Nazarene Brotherhood filed criminal complaints.

Amadeus Fernando Pagente, the performer behind the drag character, was arrested and charged under a section of the criminal code that prohibits “indecent or immoral plays, scenes, acts or shows” that “offend any race or religion.” If found guilty at trial the performer could face fines or imprisonment.

The case has drawn international attention with Human Rights Watch calling for the charges to be dropped.

Filipino politicians have been lining up to condemn the performance. Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri said, “It offends the sensibilities of our Christian brothers and sisters, deeply demeans the faith of millions of Filipinos, and dangerously scales the boundaries of protected speech and expression.”

Senator Koko Primentel also publicly criticised the performance.

“The true test of creativity is in gaining the admiration of people thru the brilliance of the work. Creativity is not about being brave enough to offend people. Hence, we should not let this guy profit from his despicable work,” Pimentel said.

While Senator Risa Hontiveros, a prominent member of the LGBTIQA+ communities in the Philippines, said the performance was “regrettable”.

“I also caution against the use of this incident to deny rights and protections to a community that has long been marginalized and excluded. I wish for self-reflection, compassion and healing for both the religious and LGBTQIA+ communities.” Senator Hontiveros said.

Vega has claimed that they did the performance as a means to challenge the notion of “praise and worship” and not intended as an act of blasphemy.

