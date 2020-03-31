Drag Race S12 faves Gigi Goode & Rock M. Sakura coming to Australia

As the competition begins to heat up in the twelfth season of RuPaul’s Drag Race, this year’s fan favourites are becoming clear.

LA youngster Gigi Goode and San Francisco’s Rock M. Sakura are two breakout stars of the twelfth cycle of the competition, and the duo will be heading to Australia for a special tour this December.

Though Rock M. may have left the competition early, her raw emotions, infectious happiness and short shorts have won the hearts of fans across the world and she’s sure to put on a wild anime-inspired show.

The season has only just hit episode 5, but Gigi Goode has already firmed up as a frontrunner in the competition, picking up two wins and dominating the runway each week with her wardrobe of sleek looks designed by herself and mother dearest.

Will Gigi take the crown? Will Rock M. return to the competition? We’ll find out before the two superstars land in Australia later this year.

Rock M Sakura and Gigi Goode are heading to Perth, Melbourne, Sydney, Adelaide and Brisbane this December. For tickets and more info head to itdevents.com

