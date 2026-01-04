‘Drag Race UK vs the World’ teases cast for third season

The Drag Race vs The World seasons pit all star contestants from the UK, Canada and soon Down Under against queens from around the globe.

The second season of Drag Race UK vs The World saw the world fall in love with Drag Race Down Under season two runner-up, Perth’s own Hannah Conda.

Now, BBC is teasing a new batch of queens from the UK and other franchises who will face off in the third season.

Each year, supersleuth fans get a pretty good sense of who will be on the cast by figuring out who disappears from social media during scheduled filming periods.

Drag fans can expect to see queens from Sweden, Thailand, the USA, Philippines, Mexico, Canada and Germany to face off against queens from the UK – but the official announcement next week may dispel the rumours.

Who will inherit the crown from Blu Hydrangea and Tia Kofi? Meet the cast on Thursday, 8 January.