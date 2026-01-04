Search
‘Drag Race UK vs the World’ teases cast for third season

Culture

The Drag Race vs The World seasons pit all star contestants from the UK, Canada and soon Down Under against queens from around the globe.

The second season of Drag Race UK vs The World saw the world fall in love with Drag Race Down Under season two runner-up, Perth’s own Hannah Conda.

Now, BBC is teasing a new batch of queens from the UK and other franchises who will face off in the third season.

Each year, supersleuth fans get a pretty good sense of who will be on the cast by figuring out who disappears from social media during scheduled filming periods.

Drag fans can expect to see queens from Sweden, Thailand, the USA, Philippines, Mexico, Canada and Germany to face off against queens from the UK – but the official announcement next week may dispel the rumours.

Who will inherit the crown from Blu Hydrangea and Tia Kofi? Meet the cast on Thursday, 8 January.

News

Sri Lanka orders investigation into gay links in school curriculum

0
Primary school students were sent to a chat site where people are asked to share their sexual kinks.
Culture

Catch award-winning musical comedy ‘Let’s Unpack That’ at Fringe World

0
Musical comedy duo Kate Wilkins and Nick Harriot are bringing their award-winning show to the west coast for Fringe World.
Culture

Fringe World fave Kate Smurthwaite returns with comedy for the whole family

0
Evolution Revolution is an interactive, entertaining and enlightening game show for kids and big kids.
News

Ian Thorpe leads call from sporting greats for Bondi Royal Commission

0
Thorpe and other Australian sporting greats are calling on PM Anthony Albanese to show leadership.

News

Protesters say attacks on rights won’t end with transgender youth

0
Northern Territory Health Minister Steve Edgington was mocked for his decision to ban puberty blockers.

