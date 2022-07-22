Dream-pop act Workhorse ponders the indignity of ageing on ‘Darkness’

Singer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Workhorse (AKA Harriet Fraser-Barbour) returns with Darkness, the third and final single from debut album No Photographs, due Friday August 12, 2022 digitally and on limited-edition 12” vinyl via Dinosaur City Records.

Driven by brushed drums, velvety, reverberated guitar tones and Workhorse’s dreamy, hushed vocals, Darkness ponders the loneliness and indignity of ageing.

“There is just so much to one person’s story and to one person’s life, and I think we don’t give older people the love and depth of feeling or understanding that they deserve,” Fraser-Barbour says of the track.

“Generation gaps can feel like huge cavernous distances and there feels like such a deeply profound loneliness within that cavernous distance that is almost beyond comprehension, beyond understanding.”

“Can you even imagine spending twenty, thirty years with someone. Having their children, sharing a life together – only to one day leave that behind?”

Darkness is out now.

Image: Chelsea Farquhar

