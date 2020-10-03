Dua Lipa has a new version of ‘Levitating’ and a whole new video

Dua Lipa has another version of her song Levitating to share with fans. The latest incarnation of the song sees her teaming up with rapper DaBaby for a more laid back remix of the tune.
The song first appeared on her Future Nostalgia album, it then got a makeover for her Club Future Nostalgia remix album with Madonna and Missy Elliot featuring in a remix from The Blessed Madonna. This new version features American rapper DaBaby who scored a hit earlier this year with his tune Rockstar.
Take a look at the new clip.
OIP Staff
