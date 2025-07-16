G Flip will bring their Dream Ride tour to Australia in 2026

G Flip will return to Australia with the Dream Ride Tour this February and March, bringing their explosive live show to fans in Brisbane, Sydney, Melbourne, Adelaide and Perth.
The show is named after the artists new album, the third of their career, which will arrive in September.
“I am so excited to be coming home to play some shows with my mates The Beaches and Ayesha Madon! The Dream Ride Tour is going to a bloody good time, can’t wait to see you there!” G Flip said announcing the run of dates.
The tour will see G Flip playing shows in Brisbane, Sydney, Melbourne, Adelaide and finally Perth.
The Perth show on Saturday 14th March will be at the Fremantle Arts Centre.
The dates also put G Flip is Sydney just days after the 2026 Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras parade and party which will be on Saturday 28th February.
G FLIP – DREAM RIDE TOUR
+ special guests The Beaches and Ayesha Madon (all shows)
AUSTRALIA
FEBRUARY & MARCH 2025
Presented by Frontier Touring, Chugg Entertainment & triple j
FRONTIER MEMBER PRESALE
via www.frontiertouring.com/gflip
Runs 24 hours from: Thursday 17 July (12pm local time)
or until presale allocation exhausted
TICKETS ON SALE
Begins: Monday 21 July (1pm local time)
Friday 27 February
Riverstage | Brisbane, QLD
Lic. All Ages
ticketmaster.com.au
Tuesday 3 March
Hordern Pavilion | Sydney, NSW
Lic. All Ages
ticketek.com.au
Saturday 7 March
Margaret Court Arena | Melbourne, VIC
Lic. All Ages
ticketek.com.au
Thursday 12 March
Adelaide Entertainment Centre Theatre | Adelaide, SA
Lic. All Ages
ticketek.com.au
Saturday 14 March
Fremantle Arts Centre, Perth, WA
18+**
oztix.com.au
** minors are permitted to attend if accompanied by a parent or legal guardian, aged 25+ – check Frontier tour page for further information
Patrons are advised to purchase tickets only through authorised ticket sellers.
We cannot guarantee any ticket purchase made through any means other than the official ticketing agents listed on the Frontier website.