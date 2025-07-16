Search
Graeme Watson
Graeme Watson

G Flip will bring their Dream Ride tour to Australia in 2026

News

G Flip will return to Australia with the Dream Ride Tour this February and March, bringing their explosive live show to fans in Brisbane, Sydney, Melbourne, Adelaide and Perth. ​ 

The show is named after the artists new album, the third of their career, which will arrive in September.

- Advertisement -

“I am so excited to be coming home to play some shows with my mates The Beaches and Ayesha Madon! The Dream Ride Tour is going to a bloody good time, can’t wait to see you there!” G Flip said announcing the run of dates.

The tour will see G Flip playing shows in Brisbane, Sydney, Melbourne, Adelaide and finally Perth.

The Perth show on Saturday 14th March will be at the Fremantle Arts Centre.

The dates also put G Flip is Sydney just days after the 2026 Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras parade and party which will be on Saturday 28th February.

G FLIP – DREAM RIDE TOUR 

+ special guests The Beaches and Ayesha Madon (all shows) 
​AUSTRALIA 
​FEBRUARY & MARCH 2025 
​Presented by Frontier Touring, Chugg Entertainment & triple j 

FRONTIER MEMBER PRESALE  
​via www.frontiertouring.com/gflip ​ ​ 
​Runs 24 hours from: Thursday 17 July (12pm local time)  
or until presale allocation exhausted 

TICKETS ON SALE 
​Begins: Monday 21 July (1pm local time)  

Friday 27 February 
Riverstage | Brisbane, QLD 
​Lic. All Ages ​ 
ticketmaster.com.au 

Tuesday 3 March 
Hordern Pavilion | Sydney, NSW 
​Lic. All Ages ​ 
ticketek.com.au 

Saturday 7 March 
Margaret Court Arena | Melbourne, VIC 
​Lic. All Ages ​ 
ticketek.com.au 

Thursday 12 March 
Adelaide Entertainment Centre Theatre | Adelaide, SA 
​Lic. All Ages ​ 
ticketek.com.au 

Saturday 14 March 
Fremantle Arts Centre, Perth, WA 
​18+** 
oztix.com.au 

** minors are permitted to attend if accompanied by a parent or legal guardian, aged 25+ – check Frontier tour page for further information 

Patrons are advised to purchase tickets only through authorised ticket sellers.  

We cannot guarantee any ticket purchase made through any means other than the official ticketing agents listed on the Frontier website. 

