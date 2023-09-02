Duncan Wright wins the 2023 Iris Award with image of Nick Allbrook

Fremantle based photographer Ducan Wright has been awarded the 2023 Iris Award for the Perth Centre for Photography. The annual award celebrates portraiture.

Wright’s winning image titled ‘Nick’ is of local musician Nicholas Allbrook and features him wearing bright pink lipstick and chipped nail polish.

Duncan Wright studied under Max Pam and Kevin Ballantine at Edith Cowan University in Perth, before moving to the Vahland Academy of Fine Arts in Gothenburg, Sweden to finish his degree.

While working commercially across a diverse range of clientele, Duncan also maintains an artistic practice that combines conceptual, commercial and journalistic approaches. He has worked with many high profile musicians such as Ta-ku, Methyl Ethel and San Cisco, as well as two bands Allbrook has been a member of POND and Tame Impala.

Wright also memorably photographed the Perth Pride Choir as part of their 25th anniversary celebrations, capturing choir members in rehearsal and at their respective homes.

The student category was won by Katelyn Geard with her work Loud Hands while the judges gave the Commendation Award to Agatha Snow for her work Julitha on Set.

OIP Staff

You can support our work by subscribing to our Patreon

or contributing to our GoFundMe campaign.