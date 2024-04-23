Search
Graeme Watson
Graeme Watson

Anyone for some heavy metal ABBA?

Culture

ABBA songs are so well written they adapt to any genre, including heavy mental.

Eurovision is just around the corner and as all the competitors get ready to head to Sweden the official Eurovision YouTube channel is sharing clips of the contestants in this year’s competition delivering cover versions of much-loved songs.

Megara will be representing San Remo at this year’s event, and they’ve shared their take on a classic ABBA hit.

While ABBA won the competition in 1974 with their tune Waterloo, Megara picked their 976 mega-hit Dancing Queen.

There’s no shortage of heavy metal and rock takes on ABBA tunes.

New Zealand’s Headless Chickens have an awesome version of Super Trooper, Irish band Ash have a take on Does Your Mother Know? as one of their b-sides, and Sweden’s Black Ingvars have an agressive version of Waterloo.

Megara are described as a band that embraces inclusivity, and within their act there is space for spikes, headbanging and fire, but also for dancers, unicorns and candy.

They released their very first EP Muérase Qué Puede in 2015, and one year later they put out their debut album Siete. Since then, three more albums have followed, with Truco o Trato being the most recent one in late 2022.

Megara will take to the Eurovision stage next month with their song 11:11 which is a mix of electro and rock sounds.

The band take their name from Greek mythology, Megara is the wife of Hercules. Megara have put their hand up to

Head to the Eurovision YouTube channel to see the artists cover some of their favourite tunes.

Moldova’s Natalia Barbu takes on Whitney Houston, Silia Kapsis from Cyprus sings Nina Simone, Spain’s Nebulosa does a Human League song, and Finland’s Windows95Man selects the Bomfunk MCs.

