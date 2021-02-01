Dwesmond Wiggan-Dann is ready for ‘The Amazing Race Australia’

Dwesmond Wiggan-Dann is gearing up for his television debut as the second season of Network 10’s The Amazing Race Australia fires the starting pistol tonight.

Dwes is both a proud Aboriginal man and a proud gay man, and when he’s not racing around the country with his cousin for a chance to win $250,000, he spends his time working in the youth sector in Ardyaloon in WA’s Kimberley region.

Ahead of Dwes’ TV debut tonight, we caught up for a quick chat about the race, teaming up with his “clashing cousin” and his work with families and LGBTQIA+ folks in regional WA.

“Working in the field of family empowerment that supports and walks alongside some of our most vulnerable citizens in WA has truly been so rewarding,” he tells us.

“Every day at work I’m always so inspired by the resilience of those families I work alongside and support. It’s always been my passion to work in the empowerment space, that helps to build families capacity to care and protect children from harm.”

Speaking about the growing presence of Pride celebrations in regional and remote areas of our state, Dwes says the people in the Kimberley have always celebrated who he is.

“As a young Aboriginal gay man I’ve never had any issues with celebrating my individuality within my community in the Kimberley.

“My family, friends and the broader Indigenous community in the Kimberley have always provided me with the platform to grow, express and celebrate my authentic self.

Dwes says he hopes being a visible gay & First Nations person on mainstream TV will highlight the diversity of Indigenous communities, as well as First Nations voices in the fight for LGBTQIA+ equality in this country.

“Because of this support I’ve been privileged to receive, I actively advocated for LGBTIQ+ young people in the Kimberley to always have a safe space in our society so they can openly celebrate their individuality free of criticism and judgement.”

Dwes is taking on The Amazing Race Australia with his cousin, Katherine Dunn, and hints that the two don’t always get along – but they’re in it to win it.

“We can be described as the clashing cousins. We are both very strong individuals with very different skills sets; but together we are a powerhouse team.”

A keen lover of fashion, Dwes also promises the duo will be serving looks as they tackle each challenge on the tour.

“Fashion has always been a passion of mine, and as the audience will get to see, we are a standout team.”

The Amazing Race Australia hits the ground running tonight at 7:30pm on Channel 10. You can also keep up with Dwes and Katherine’s adventures on Instagram.

Love OUTinPerth Campaign

Help support the publication of OUTinPerth by contributing to our

GoFundMe campaign.