Dyan Tai doesn’t hold back on new single ‘Eat It’

Australian queer artists Dyan Tai has a new single out today and it gets straight to the point.

“If my ass is delicious eat it right now for breakfast.” Tai sings, before adding, “If my ass is delicious eat it quick before I’m famous.”

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Dyan Tai repeats the chant as the beat of the track builds and then bursts into a hyper-pop symphony.

The new song follows on from Tai’s May release My Cvnty Business. For the video for Eat It (Before I’m Famous) Tai has teamed up with drag king Daddy Charles for a moment of food porn.

Tai is currently on a sojourn to Europe where they have been perfoming at Mighty Hoopla and SXSW London, with upcoming dates including Milkshake Festival, Amsterdam World Pride, Stockholm Pride and more.