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Dyan Tai doesn’t hold back on new single ‘Eat It’

Culture

Australian queer artists Dyan Tai has a new single out today and it gets straight to the point.

“If my ass is delicious eat it right now for breakfast.” Tai sings, before adding, “If my ass is delicious eat it quick before I’m famous.”

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Dyan Tai repeats the chant as the beat of the track builds and then bursts into a hyper-pop symphony.

The new song follows on from Tai’s May release My Cvnty Business. For the video for Eat It (Before I’m Famous) Tai has teamed up with drag king Daddy Charles for a moment of food porn.

Tai is currently on a sojourn to Europe where they have been perfoming at Mighty Hoopla and SXSW London, with upcoming dates including Milkshake Festival, Amsterdam World Pride, Stockholm Pride and more. 

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Victorian Liberals hold off decision on Moira Deeming’s future

OUTinPerth -
The Victorian Liberal party will postpone making a decision on the future of first-term MP Moira Deeming.
Read more

See Mexican queer film ‘On the Road’ at Revelation

OUTinPerth -
'On the Road' takes the viewer onto endless highways through desolate Mexican landscapes, where the protagonists make self-discoveries.
Read more

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Graeme Watson -
Connections Nightclub is set to celebrate the iconic singer all night long with nothing but Madonna playing in the club.
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