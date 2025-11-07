Search
Eddie Izzard’s acclaimed ‘The Tragedy of Hamlet’ to tour Australia

Culture

Emmy Award-winning and Tony Award-nominated performer Eddie Izzard will return to bring her acclaimed one-person performance of The Tragedy of Hamlet to Australia in June 2026, following sold-out seasons in the US and UK.

The show has been previously nominated for two drama awards, the NY Outer Critics Circle Award: Outstanding Solo Performance and the New York Drama League’s Distinguished Performance Award.

Akin to the original performances of Hamlet, Eddie will perform on the blank canvas of a bare stage, letting Shakespeare’s words and pure storytelling take the spotlight. Adapted by Mark Izzard and directed by Selina Cadell, this production sees Eddie embody all 23 characters in the timeless tragedy.

The King of Denmark is dead and Prince Hamlet is determined to take revenge, initiating a cascade of events that will destroy both family and state. Eddie will be portraying men, women, ghosts, scholars, tyrants, courtiers, lovers, fools and poets.

“I have always gravitated towards playing complex and demanding characters” Eddie said, “and Hamlet is the pinnacle. This production is for everyone – a timeless drama with an accidental hero. Selina, Mark and I want audiences to see and hear an accessible, touching, scary and dramatic Hamlet.”

This is Eddie’s second solo production following the sold-out run of Charles Dickens’ Great Expectations, which played to rave reviews in New York and London. Izzard: The Tragedy of Hamlet will begin in Sydney and also appear at the Brisbane Powerhouse, Arts Centre Melbourne and the Heath Ledger Theatre in Perth.

The Sydney season at the Opera House will run from 9th – 21st June, the show will then move to Brisbane for a season from 24th – 27th June, it’ll be in Melbourne from 30th June until 12th of July before finishing up at the the Health Leger Theatre in Perth for two dates on27th and 28th July.

Tickets go on sale at 10am Monday 10th November for BohmPresents.

Next week the Izzard will commence a comedy tour around Australia which will include a stop in Perth in early December.

Alongside their successful standup comedy career Izzard has also made many appearance on stage and in film and television as an actor including roles in The Good Wife, The United States of Tara and Hannibal.

Izzard has also spoken publicly about being transgender and using the name Suzie. Professionally they still are billed as Eddie Izzard.

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

