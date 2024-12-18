Edwin Chiloba killer sentenced to 50 years in prison

Photographer Jacktone Odhiambo has been sentenced to a prison term of 50 years over the murder of his housemate Kenyan model and LGBTIQ+ activist Edwin Chiloba.

A Kenyan court has found Odhiambo guilty of the brutal murder of LGBTIQA+ activist Edwin Chiloba in January 2023, and now the judge has handed down his sentence saying Odhiambo should be kept behind bars for half a century.

Warning: This story has details of violence. Information in this article might be distressing to some readers. For 24-hour crisis support and suicide prevention call Lifeline on 13 11 14. For Australia-wide LGBTQI peer support call QLife on 1800 184 527 or webchat.

Edwin Ciloba.

The body of the young Kenyan model and fashion designer, who was also a vocal LGBTIQA+ rights activist, was found by police after it was dumped in a metal box at the side of a road near the town of Eldoret. Investigators later detailed that he had died of asphyxiation.

His real name was Edwin Kiprotich Kipruto, but he was best known as Edwin Chiloba.

Gay sex is illegal in Kenya and punishable by 14 years imprisonment, but prosecutions are rare. Gay, lesbian, bisexual and transgender Kenyans however face discrimination and stigma in the conservative country. Last year the country’s Supreme Court ruled that LGBTIQA+ people should be free to associate and form organisations.

Initially there was concern that Chiloba’s death may have been a hate crime, as the young man was allegedly assaulted over his sexuality months before his death. Police investigations however led them to his former housemate.

Judge Reuben Nyakundi said that the evidence, including DNA evidence, had clearly linked the accused man to the murder. The evidence presented in court also suggested that Chiloba had been sexually assaulted prior to his death.

The court also heard the Odhiambo had spent Chiloba’s money after his death.