Eight houses face-off in HBO Max’s ballroom competition ‘Legendary’



HBO’s new streaming service HBO Max will be launching in the US this May, and they’ve begun to give audiences a peek of what to expect from their original content.

One of the debut originals on the platform will be Legendary, a reality competition series that celebrates the fabulous art of ballroom.

Catapulted into pop culture with The Queen, Paris is Burning and more recently Ryan Murphy’s Pose, ballroom has a long, proud, queer history rooted in New York that’s grown around the world.

Hosted by Dashaun Wesley, Legendary will bring together eight houses to compete against each other in a walking, voguing, fashion extravaganza.

The judging panel will be comprised of ballroom legend and Pose advisor Leiomy Maldonado, stylish Law Roach, The Good Place star Jameela Jamil and rapper Megan Thee Stallion – with DJ MikeQ on the decks.

The show’s initial announcement courted some controversy, with fans questioning the network’s decision to cast Jameela Jamil with many assuming she did not identify as LGBTIQ+. Jamil has since clarified that she is a queer woman, and felt uncomfortable saying so earlier due to fear of being seen to be ‘jumping on the performative bandwagon.’

No word yet as to whether Legendary will be coming to any Australian streaming services, or HBO’s local home on Foxtel, with major networks battling over potential new programming.

Legendary debuts in the US on May 27th.

