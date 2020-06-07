Eighties pop star Marilyn says people should give JK Rowling a break

Eighties pop star Marilyn says people should give author J.K. Rowling a break over her tweets.

The Harry Potter author has faced a new wave of accusations about transphobia after she took exception to an opinion piece that described “people who menstutate”, Rowling took to Twitter to criticise the piece saying it should have described people who menstruate as “women”.

“‘People who menstruate.’ I’m sure there used to be a word for those people. Someone help me out. Wumben? Wimpund? Woomud?” Rowling tweeted.

The author was labeled as being transphobic as other users of the social media platform highlighted that transgender people, non-binary people and gender-nonconforming people can also menstruate. The children’s author hit back at critics saying that if people didn’t acknowledge differences in sex there were erasing the experiences of same-sex attracted people and women.

“If sex isn’t real, there’s no same-sex attraction. If sex isn’t real, the lived reality of women globally is erased. I know and love trans people, but erasing the concept of sex removes the ability of many to meaningfully discuss their lives. It isn’t hate to speak the truth.” Rowling responded.

Rowling continues saying the criticisms of here view were “nonsense”.

“The idea that women like me, who’ve been empathetic to trans people for decades, feeling kinship because they’re vulnerable in the same way as women – ie, to male violence – ‘hate’ trans people because they think sex is real and has lived consequences – is a nonsense.” the author argued.

While Rowling’s responses brought on a second wave of criticism and negative feedback, she did find support from Eighties pop star Marilyn who said people should give the author a break.

“JK Rowling is one of the most supportive people I have ever met with regards to individuals choices to be whoever they want to be!!” Marilyn contributed, ” The fact that she seems to be continually ‘on the chopping block’ as ‘anti trans’ is absolute nonsense!!Give here a break!!”

“It’s basic human anatomy…’women’ have wombs and menstrual cycles because they produce eggs. Having a sex change does not involve this issue, seeing as they have not found a way to implant that function into male anatomy, yet. End of“, Marilyn blasted followers who argued Rowling’s tweets were offensive.

“She is one of the most truly beautiful kind people I have ever met!! Political correctness has gone WAY too far!!!!” Marilyn said in a follow up tweet.

Marilyn had a brief pop career in the mid-1980’s which was particular successful in Australia. He was a close friend of Boy George and the two had a long association before they found fame, and have had an on again / off again friendship over the decades.

The pair both lived in the same London squat before finding fame. Marilyn, whose real name is Peter Robinson, was a regular at the Blitz club where George worked as the coat check girl. After George scored world wide hits with Culture Club, Marilyn also managed to get a record contract and released a series of singles in the mid-80s.

Marilyn had a decent hit with Calling Your Name and Baby You Left Me is another memorable tune. He also appeared on the Band Aid single Do They Know Its Christmas? When he visited Australia for a promotional tour in 1984 he was mobbed by fans. Sadly by the time his debut album came out in 1985 the heat and gone off his music career and the album didn’t sell well.

Robinson disappeared from public life for may years, but has returned to making music over the last few years. Back in 2015 he appeared alongside Boy George and Geri Halliwell on a celebrity edition of the UK version of Gogglebox.

