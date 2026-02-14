Elderly passenger to face court over cruise ship assault on young gay man

A 71-year-old British man will face an Australian court after he allegedly assaulted a young gay man on a cruise from New Zealand to Australia.

Australian Federal Police arrested the man after the ship arrived in Sydney on 31st January, the assault allegedly took place a few days earlier.

The Discovery Princess has sailed around New Zealand before heading across the Tasman to Sydney.

Passengers who were on the cruise have described how the older man alleged subjected the young man to verbal abuse over his sexuality before the altercation escalated to physical violence just before midnight.

If convicted the man could be facing up to five years behind bars after police charged him with one count of assault occasioning bodily harm.

AFP’s detective acting superintendent Trevor Robinson said Australian law still applies to alleged offences at sea on vessels associated with the country.

“Where Australian law applies under the Crimes at Sea framework, the AFP will move swiftly to investigate incidents and bring alleged offenders before the courts,” Robinson said.

“We work closely with cruise operators and maritime partners to ensure the safety of passengers and crew, and to make it clear unlawful behaviour on vessels connected to Australia will be addressed.”

The man will appear in a Sydney Court next week.