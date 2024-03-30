Ellie Cole reveals for many years her family didn’t know about her partner

Filed under Celebrity Posted by admin

Ellie Cole and Candice Warner are two of the celebrities currently undergoing trials in the jungle for I’m a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here – Australia.

During some down time in the camp the pair spoke about their respective relationships and family life. The two celebrities shared how they’d met their respective partners, while comedian Stephen K Amos also joined the conversation.

Candice Warner shared that she knew of her husband cricketer David Warner because they’d grown up in the same area, but once their romance began it moved quickly and they were soon married and starting a family.

“Our relationship moved really quickly; it was just one of those things that felt so right.” Warner shared. “It was an easy relationship. We were able to be ourselves. When you know – you know.”

Ellie Cole shared with the campmates that she’s been with her partner for eleven years.

“We met at London, at the London Games.” Cole said. “She was working for Paralympics Australia.”

The sporting champion said she didn’t recognise the meeting as the start of a relationship, saying “I was straight then.”

“I just always assumed that I was straight.” Cole said. “I just remember being in primary school and thinking that ‘When I get older, I’m going to get married to my husband, and we’re going to have six kids by the time I’m twenty.'”

Cole said that her relationship began as a friendship, but soon they were talking every day. Cole told her fellow celebrities that she soon began to have feelings and she was very accepting of them.

“It just felt right.” she said. “So, I never looked back.”

Telling her family that she was in a same-sex relationship was a bug challenge for the athlete. She admitted that she didn’t tell her mum for years.

“I knew that she didn’t approve of same-sex relationships, but it’s not nice hiding a part of yourself from your parents.”

“My mum didn’t find out until we actually bought a house together, like years later.” Cole said.

The Paralympian said she didn’t regret keeping her relationship a secret, but she had a lot of sadness around the fact she couldn’t share her whole life with her family sooner.

Cole said she found an ally in her grandmother who completely loved her partner Sylvia, and eventually her mum came around. Now Syliva, Ellie and their newborn child are surrounded by a loving family.

“It’s a really nice story.” Cole said of their fairytale ending.

I’m a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here is airing on Ten and 10Play.

OIP Staff