Elliot Page is the first transgender man to appear on the cover of TIME

Actor Elliot Page has given his first interview since he shared he is transgender. He’s sat down with TIME magazine, and in doing so, also become the first transgender man to appear on the cover of the iconic publication.

In the interview Page shares that he cannot recall when he first started to realise he was transgender, noting that it’s a feeling he’s had since childhood. Since sharing his gender identity in an Instagram post last year he’s had to deal with a massive worldwide reaction to his news, and it’s been much bigger than he anticipated.

“What I was anticipating was a lot of support and love and a massive amount of hatred and transphobia,” Page says in the interview. “That’s essentially what happened.”

The size of the reaction has been much more than Page was expecting, as his gender transition became wrapped up in a culture war discussion, and within hours of his announcement thousands of articles and opinion pieces were published across the globe. Page tells TIME he feels it critically important to share his truth with a wide audience.

“Extremely influential people are spreading these myths and damaging rhetoric—every day you’re seeing our existence debated,” Page says. “Transgender people are so very real.”

In the interview Page discusses his journey, including coming out a same-sex attracted, his marriage and subsequent divorce, his decision to undergo top-surgery and his hopes for the future.

