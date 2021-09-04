Elton John is about to release ‘The Lockdown Sessions’

Elton John is back in the Australian Top 10 with Cold Heart, his collaboration with PNAU and Dua Lipa, hitting the number three slot on the ARIA charts.

The song is from his upcoming album The Lockdown Sessions which will be his 32nd studio album in his long career which kicked off in the late 1960s.

The new album is all about collaborations and features a huge array of artists including Lil Nas X, Miley Cyrus, Stevie Wonder, Stevie Nicks, Eddie Vedder, and the late Glen Campbell.

Elton decided to make the new album when his Goodbye Yellow Brick Road farewell tour was put on hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic. He said the way of making music this time round was very different because most of it was done remotely, but it was also strangely familiar.

“I realised there was something weirdly familiar about working like this,” he said in a statement announcing the album.

“At the start of my career, in the late 60s, I worked as a session musician. Working with different artists during lockdown reminded me of that. I’d come full circle: I was a session musician again. And it was still a blast.”

The album includes his take on Pet Shop Boys It’s a sin performed alongside Years & Years, and a cover of Metallica’s Nothing Else Matters which sees him working with Miley Cyrus and Yoyo Ma.

Chosen Family his collaboration with Rina Sawayama is also included, as is tracks with Nicki Minaj, Young Thug, Charlie Puth, Jimmie Allen, Gorillaz, and Brandi Carlisle.

Of the 16 songs on the album, 10 are new tracks, 5 are covers, while Cold Heart is a mashup of four songs from earlier in his career. The new album will be released on 22nd October.

OIP Staff

