Elton John sets up $1 million fund for HIV+ people affected by COVID-19

Sir Elton John has announced that his HIV charity has set up a new $1 million fund for people living with HIV affected by COVID-19.

“For almost 30 years my foundation has prioritized the most vulnerable people to HIV, to end the AIDS epidemic and we’re committed to this during the COVID-19 crisis too,” the singer said in a video posted to social media.

He noted that “distributing medicine, testing and preventive treatment is not as simple as it was a few weeks ago,: and his new fund would focus on helping people in need.

“Our new COVID-19 emergency fund will help front line partners to prepare for and respond to the pandemic and its effects on HIV prevention and care for the most marginalized communities,” he said. “We’re with you, we’re thinking of you, we will not leave anyone behind.”

The fund is now accepting applications from partner organisation to address specific identified needs.

OIP Staff

Love OUTinPerth Campaign

Help support the publication of OUTinPerth by contributing to our

GoFundMe campaign.