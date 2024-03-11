Elton John’s annual Oscar Viewing Party was a star-studded affair

The Oscar ceremony was the biggest party in Hollywood last night, but if you’re not going to be seen at the actual awards, the next best shindig is Elton John’s annual viewing party.

The star studded affair raises funds for HIV support and research, and there was no shortage of famous faces at this year’s event. It’s the 32nd year Elton John and his husband David Furnish have hosted the prestigious event.

Sharon Stone was snapped arriving at the party, as was Paris Jackson who wore a revealing outfit, Zoe Lister-Jones and Sammi Cohen were hand in hand as they arrived.

Actor, writer, director Lister-Jones just publicly came out as queer at the Spirit Awards on Sunday sharing she is now in a relationship with filmmaker Cohen.

“I’m here, I’m queer, I have some fear but I’m working through it,” she told The Hollywood Reporter.

Lister-Jones was previously married to filmmaker Daryl Wein from 2013 to 2022. She’s best known for her roles in the television series Life in Pieces and Slip. Cohen directed the 2022 film Crush.

Inside the party Kyle Richards from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills was spending time with musicians Avril Lavigne and Kesha.

Neil Patrick Harris was snapped with musicians Brandi Carlisle and Andrew Watt.

Fashion designer Donatella Versace spent time with actor Liz Hurley and her son Damian, who has forged a career as a model.

The annual Academy Awards Viewing Party has supported the Elton John AIDS Foundation’s efforts to raise millions for their life-saving work since its inception in 1992, and sold out this year after an unprecedented demand.

All funds raised during the evening will support the Foundation’s frontline partners to prevent HIV infections, tackle stigma, and provide compassionate care to the most vulnerable

communities worldwide.

In a statement Elton John said he dreams of a future without HIV.

“As a father and an AIDS advocate for over three decades, I want to see my sons grow up in a world where AIDS, and the stigma and inequality that drives it, are history,” the entertainer said.

“Everyone deserves to live a healthy life, free from violence and discrimination. I’m so grateful to my big-hearted friends Neil Patrick Harris, David Burtka and Tiffany Haddish, and one of my favourite fresh acts, Gabriels, for stepping up to help us raise funds at this year’s Oscar Party to further my Foundation’s mission.”

Husband David Furnish added his thoughts on the importance of raising much needed funds.

“The Oscar Party is the Foundation’s biggest night of the year, and I am thrilled to carry on Elton and my tradition of co-hosting with such dear friends. This year holds special significance for us as we celebrate the impactful launch of The Rocket Fund, our award-winning campaign against HIV-related stigma and discrimination to bring equitable care to communities most affected by HIV,” said Furnish, who serves as the chair of the Elton John AIDS Foundation.

OIP Staff, Photos by Theo Wargo/ Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Elton John AIDS Foundation.

