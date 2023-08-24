Emeli Sande announces new album ‘How Were We To Know’

British singer Emeli Sandé will release her fifth album, How Were We To Know, on 17th November 2023 via Chrysalis Records.

Launched alongside the album is its lead single There For You which comes with a stunning black and white video. The new record arrives just over a year since the artist’s last album, she credits being very productive during the Covid lockdown period as the reason for the wealth of new music.

Fans have fallen for Emeli’s immense talents over the course of a career that now surpasses a decade, with highlights including two UK #1 singles, which contribute to a total of eleven Top 10 hits, and phenomenal album success, led by the chart-topping, 8 x Platinum debut album Our Version of Events which became one of the best-selling albums of the decade, contributing to her career total of 25 million sales to date.

How Were We To Know is described as a song which explores intimate encounters with love in all its forms, along with the risks required to pursue it. Its rich, relatable spectrum of emotions spans heartbreak, grief and joy, with ruminations upon mourning a relationship that broke down through to the blissful, heady rush of a love that’s just beginning to bloom. Love can make you giddy. It breaks your heart. It makes you a little crazy. It sends you into dizzying highs and crashing lows.

Emeli says, “Once you’ve been hurt, it’s very hard to pick up the pieces again and allow yourself to be vulnerable. So I think these songs explore the bravery of love, and loving others but also yourself. These songs were pieces of a puzzle I had to put together, and now feels like the right time to share them. These are tales from a hopeless romantic. I’m very romantic, and it gets me in trouble sometimes!”

She adds, “‘There For You’ is about how I’ll always have love for the people I’ve been with. Even if I’m pissed off with them for a couple of years, I’ll always care for them, I’ll always want to know they’re OK. Because once you’ve committed to that love with someone, it doesn’t just go away.”

The track list for the new album includes, All This Love, My Boy Likes To Party, Lighthouse, How Were We To Know, Too Much, Nothing We Can’t Handle, Like I Loved You, There For You, True Colours, End of Time and Love. The CD release will also have a bonus track Cos of You.

Watch the video.

In 2022 the singer shared that she’d found her soulmate in pianist Yoana Karemova, posting snaps of her being hugged by her partner to social media.

OIP Staff

