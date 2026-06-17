Emma Corrin, Nicholas Galitzine & Charli XCX star in ‘100 Nights of Hero’

A new stylish fantasy led by non-binary star Emma Corrin and Red, White and Royal Blue breakout Nicholas Galitzine is coming this July.
What at first appears to be a typical love story hints at an underlying queer romance as a neglectful husband leaves his wife Cherry alone in their castle with his best friend Manfred (Galitzine), after making a wager that Manfred would win all of his belonging if he can seduce the spouse he pays no attention to.
Cherry, played by It Follows and Longlegs star Maika Monroe, is watched over by Hero (Corrin), a dedicated maid who will do anything to protect her dear friend.
The experiment leads to a love triangle between the three characters, as Hero shares captivating stories of rebellious women.
Written and directed by Julia Jackman, the lead cast is supported by Amir El-Masry, Richard E. Grant, Felicity Jones and Charli XCX as Rosa.
Check out the trailer below. You can catch 100 Nights of Hero at Luna Leederville this July.