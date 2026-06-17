Search
Plans

Premium Content:

OUTinPerth
OUTinPerth

Emma Corrin, Nicholas Galitzine & Charli XCX star in ‘100 Nights of Hero’

Culture

A new stylish fantasy led by non-binary star Emma Corrin and Red, White and Royal Blue breakout Nicholas Galitzine is coming this July.

What at first appears to be a typical love story hints at an underlying queer romance as a neglectful husband leaves his wife Cherry alone in their castle with his best friend Manfred (Galitzine), after making a wager that Manfred would win all of his belonging if he can seduce the spouse he pays no attention to.

- Advertisement -

Cherry, played by It Follows and Longlegs star Maika Monroe, is watched over by Hero (Corrin), a dedicated maid who will do anything to protect her dear friend.

The experiment leads to a love triangle between the three characters, as Hero shares captivating stories of rebellious women.

Written and directed by Julia Jackman, the lead cast is supported by Amir El-Masry, Richard E. Grant, Felicity Jones and Charli XCX as Rosa.

Check out the trailer below. You can catch 100 Nights of Hero at Luna Leederville this July.

Latest

Culture

‘Heartstopper’ is ready to sign off with a big film finale

0
The 'Heartstopper Forever' film arrives July 17 on Netflix, as Nick and Charlie face whether their first love can last.
News

British couple found guilty over death of adopted son Preston Davey

0
Former teacher convicted of murdering 13-month-old boy he planned to adopt, with court hearing evidence of sustained abuse and neglect.
History

On This Gay Day | Sally Ride headed into outer space

0
A new documentary on Display Plus has just been released that highlights her life and achievements.
Community

Talking Generations: Intergenerational LGBTIQA+ café event returns this weekend

0
A beloved local event is returning this weekend, providing...

Newsletter

Don't miss

Culture

‘Heartstopper’ is ready to sign off with a big film finale

0
The 'Heartstopper Forever' film arrives July 17 on Netflix, as Nick and Charlie face whether their first love can last.
News

British couple found guilty over death of adopted son Preston Davey

0
Former teacher convicted of murdering 13-month-old boy he planned to adopt, with court hearing evidence of sustained abuse and neglect.
History

On This Gay Day | Sally Ride headed into outer space

0
A new documentary on Display Plus has just been released that highlights her life and achievements.
Community

Talking Generations: Intergenerational LGBTIQA+ café event returns this weekend

0
A beloved local event is returning this weekend, providing...
Culture

Stan teases big announcement for ‘Drag Race Down Under vs The World’

0
Drag Race Down Under vs The World was announced many months ago, and we've finally got an official date to meet the cast.

‘Heartstopper’ is ready to sign off with a big film finale

Graeme Watson -
The 'Heartstopper Forever' film arrives July 17 on Netflix, as Nick and Charlie face whether their first love can last.
Read more

British couple found guilty over death of adopted son Preston Davey

Graeme Watson -
Former teacher convicted of murdering 13-month-old boy he planned to adopt, with court hearing evidence of sustained abuse and neglect.
Read more

On This Gay Day | Sally Ride headed into outer space

OUTinPerth -
A new documentary on Display Plus has just been released that highlights her life and achievements.
Read more

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

(c) 2023 Speirins Media Pty Ltd - All rights reserved. LGBTQIA+ News and Culture