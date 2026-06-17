Emma Corrin, Nicholas Galitzine & Charli XCX star in ‘100 Nights of Hero’

A new stylish fantasy led by non-binary star Emma Corrin and Red, White and Royal Blue breakout Nicholas Galitzine is coming this July.

What at first appears to be a typical love story hints at an underlying queer romance as a neglectful husband leaves his wife Cherry alone in their castle with his best friend Manfred (Galitzine), after making a wager that Manfred would win all of his belonging if he can seduce the spouse he pays no attention to.

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Cherry, played by It Follows and Longlegs star Maika Monroe, is watched over by Hero (Corrin), a dedicated maid who will do anything to protect her dear friend.

The experiment leads to a love triangle between the three characters, as Hero shares captivating stories of rebellious women.

Written and directed by Julia Jackman, the lead cast is supported by Amir El-Masry, Richard E. Grant, Felicity Jones and Charli XCX as Rosa.

Check out the trailer below. You can catch 100 Nights of Hero at Luna Leederville this July.