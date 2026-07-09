Singer Bonnie Tyler dies aged 75

Singer Bonnie Tyler has died at a hospital in Portugal just weeks after she underwent emergency surgery.

Tyler, who has lived in Portugal for many years, was rushed to hospital in late April when she suffered a perforated intestine. She was then placed in an induced coma for several days at Faro Hospital before being moved to the intensive care unit.

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Bonnie Tyler

She woke from the coma on 15 July but was still seriously ill. She reportedly suffered an infection and the operation and her family has now confirmed her passing.

“Bonnie’s family and team are heartbroken to announce that Bonnie unexpectedly passed away last night in hospital in Portugal as a result of the illness that she was being treated for.

“We will issue a further statement shortly but for now ask for privacy to deal with this tragedy.” her family said.

Tyler has been married to property developer Robert Sullivan since 1973 and the couple spend their time between Portugal and the United Kingdom. Tyler was born Gaynor Hopkins and hails from Wales. She chatted to OUTinPerth back in 2017.

The Welsh singer’s long career saw her have massive hits with It’s a Heartache, Total Eclipse of the Heart and Holding Out for a Hero. Tyler also had a knack for hearing a good song, she recorded The Best before Tina Turner, while Don’t Turn Around was later covered by Turner, Aswad and Ace of Base.