Eureka teams up with ‘The Voice’ stars on new single ‘Big Mawma’

RuPaul’s Drag Race all-star, and HBO’s We’re Here star Eureka has shared a new body confident single, Big Mawma.

Building on the message established by past self-described large-and-in-charge anthems like Stomp and The Big Girl, Eureka’s latest track “is an empowerment song for bigger women, first and foremost — but also it’s an empowering song for anyone that is made to feel less-than by society.”

“This love is what the world needs to be reminded of,” they said of the single.

“We all got Big Mawma love in us and around us. We just gotta remember to treat it right, accept that we are worthy of it and respect it!”

Eureka says the tune was inspired by the most important women in Eureka’s life: her recently departed mother and grandmother, who inspired the Eureka persona we saw on RuPaul’s Drag Race seasons 9 and 10 and All Stars Season 6.

“Growing up as a 6’4”, colorful, flamboyant, genderqueer kid in Bristol, Tennessee, I didn’t have a lot of friends, and the people that gave me a purpose and taught me how to love were these big women,” she explains.

“When my grandma passed away in November, I went into a really dark place, but then I noticed that there were all these other people in my life that had that Big Mawma spirit.”

Big Mawma is out now.

You can support our work by subscribing to our Patreon

or contributing to our GoFundMe campaign.