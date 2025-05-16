Eurovision check-in: Eurovision favourites share new tunes

Eurovision’s Grand Final takes place on Sunday morning with 26 countries taking part. The competition is taking place is Switzerland which is where the very first edition of the event was held in 1956.

The first year featured just seven countries, and back then they got to submit two songs. Since then over 1,700 songs has been submitted and hundreds of different artists have taken to the Eurovision stage.

Some of them have gone on to have huge careers like ABBA, Celine Dion, Conchita Wurst and Buck’s Fizz. Other’s might have just had that one moment in the spotlight. If you spend time in a city while the competition is in progress, Eurovision songs from previous years fill every cafe, restaurant, shop and nightclub.

It’s also the time of year when previous participants tend to put out new music. Here’s a few former Eurovision acts who are back with new tunes.

THE ROOP are back with ‘Steal Me’

Lithuanian pop phenomenon THE ROOP, who captured international hearts with their unforgettable Eurovision performances, returns with bold energy and fresh vision in their brand-new album Momentum, available worldwide now.

The brand-new album is led by latest single Steal Me, a track that blends sleek synth-pop with romantic tension and retro-futuristic energy, perfectly capturing the album’s cinematic, beat-driven world.

THE ROOP came eighth at Eurovision 2021 with their song Discotheque.

They had been selected to part in the 2020 competition but it was cancelled due to the Covid pandemic. This week they returned to the Eurovision stage alongside other artists from the competition’s ‘lost year’ and performed On Fire, the song they’d submitted for 2020.

Nemo gets mellow

Nemo will be taking to the stage at the Grand Final, as is the tradition with past winners. They won the competition for Switzerland last year with their song The Code which was all about being non-binary.

In recent week’s they’ve shared his new upbeat track Casanova, but they’ve also shared the more laid back Unexplainable.

Käärijä teams up with Baby Lasagna

Käärijä was a favourite to win Eurovision in 2023 with his track Cha Cha Cha, he ended up coming in second place behind Sweden’s Loreen. While Croatia’s Baby Lasagna made his mark in 2024 with Rim Tim Tagi Dim which was also a runner up.

Now they’ve team up for an ergentic new collaboration called #eurodab.