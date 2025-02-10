Eurovision check-in: Ireland has locked in a song about a space dog

Eurovision is approaching and more countries have locked in their contestants and songs for the 2025 event in Switzerland.

Here’s the latest run down of singers and their songs.

- Advertisement -

Ireland has the kind of bonkers tune Eurovision loves

Ireland considered six singers and tunes for the completion, sadly Jedward were not putting their hand up this year. The winner was Emmy, who is Norwegian, and the tune is Laika Party.

The song is about Laika, one of the first dogs sent into space, and when sung it sounds like the lyrics are “Like a Party’. A pop single about a space dog, with a chorus that goes “dumba dum dum ba-dee dum dum”. This is the kind of bonkers tune Eurovision laps up.

Red Sebastian from Finland has a screechy techno dancefloor thumper

Seppe Guido Yvonne Herreman is professionally known as Red Sebastian and his tune is Strobe Lights. We’re calling this one early – it aint gonna win.

Ziferblat will be hoping to swoop in with their tune Bird of Prey.

Ukraine will be sending Ziferblat with their tune Bird of Prey. Eurovision won the completion for the third time in 2022 when Kalush orchestra performed Stefania, sadly due to the war with Russia they were unable to host the event the following year and it was relocated to Manchester.

Ziferblat comprises vocalist Danyil Leshchynskyi, guitarist Valentyn Leshchynskyi, and drummer Fedir Hodakov.

Spain’s song sound very Spanish

Spain have picked Melody as their performer. She’s been having hits in her homeland since she was ten years old and has six albums under her belt.

Her tune Esa Diva certainly has a Spanish feel to it. As one of the ‘Big 5’ countries Spain is automatically in the final.

Slovenia’s entry is packed with emotion

Slovenia are sending Klemin with the tune How Much Time Do We Have Left. It’s an emotional ballad but maybe the lyrics are a bit too direct?

The multi-talented Klemin is a TV host, actor, musician and comedian who is well known for his impressions of famous people. He wrote the song reflected on a period of his life when his wide was diagnosed with myelodysplastic syndrome, a rare form of cancer. She made a full recovery.

Albania will send Shkodra Elektronike with the song ‘Zjerm’

The folktronica duo comprises Kolë Laca and Beatriçe Gjergji. They’ve described their song as a personal work with lyrics exploring human compassion. It’s Albanian folk with a modern twist. With her red dress Beatrice is serving some Kate Bush vibes.

Greece will be represented by Klavida

With glasses and a haircut that would make Nana Mouskouri proud, Greece will be represented by Klavida. Like many performers Klavida first came to prominence on The Voice.

The song is about how refugees who are forced to abandon their homes and set up lives in new countries have great resilience.

Luxembourg returns after a three-decade absence

They’ve been in the competition 38 times but have not turned up for the last 31 years. In 2025 they’ll make a return with Laura Thorn and La Poupee Monte Le Son.

The song has been described as a homage to the 60 years since France Gall’s song Poupée de cire, poupée de son which won the competition for Luxembourg in 1965. This is an instantly catchy tune.

Finland has Erika Vikman with ‘Ich Komme’

Before delivering this rock number, Erika was a well-known Tango singer in her native Finland. Tango singers – is that a thing? Anyhow, this is a powerful number with pyrotechnics and chants. The song is about achieving a sexual climax.

Latvia’s entry stands out from the crowd

Latvia will be sending Tautumeitas with their tune Bur man laimi. This one stands out from the crowd, it’s like Enya went to a rave in the forest.

Latvia have only won the contest once, that was back in 2002 – could 2025 bring them their second win?

Malta picked Kant!

Malta came through and picked Miriana Conte and her catchy song Kant. Yes, she sings about serving Kant, which means singing in Maltese.

Austria will be sending 23-year-old operatic singer JJ. His tune Wasted Love will be revealed next month. JJ previously popped up on Britain’s version of The Voice channeling Julie Andrews and getting the attention of Will.i.am.

Azerbaijan will send indie rock band Mamagama to be their representative. France has selected singer Louane and Israel will be represented by Yuval Raphael.

There’s no word on who will be Australia’s contestant yet. Could it be Tina Arena, Danielle Spencer, Pseudo Echo, Gamble from Real Housewives, Wendy Matthews, Empire of the Sun or Sneaky Sound System? All guesses considered.

Check out our previous run down of entrants.