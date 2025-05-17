Search
Graeme Watson
Graeme Watson

Eurovision crowns it’s 2025 winner!

News

Austria has been announced as the winner of Eurovision 2025, with singer JJ taking out the crown with his operatic song Wasted Love.

Austria won both the popular vote and the jury vote, beating off stiff competition from Israel. Estonia, France, Sweden and Italy.

Australian’s were up early to watch the annual song contest coming this year from Basel in Switzerland, the broadcast got underway at 3am WA time and last a little over four hours.

Australia’s new commentary team of Courtney Act and Tony Armstrong kept the viewing audience on top of all the fact, figures and associated trivia.

JJ photographed by Corinne Cumming EBU

Austria won the competition with a combined jury and public vote of 436 points. The runner-up was Yuval Raphael from Israel with 357 points.

Sweden, which had been the favourite to win the competition, came in fourth place behind Estonia. With Italy taking out the fifth place.

Australia failed to reach the final this year with Go-JO’s Milkshake Man failing to impress the voters at the second semi-final.

In the lead in the competition it was speculated that JJ’s operatic song that transformed into a techno rave fest, might struggle as it was too similar to last year’s winner from Nemo.

Nemo was on hand to pass on the trophy to JJ as he celebrated his win.  JJ previously popped up on Britain’s version of The Voice channeling Julie Andrews and getting the attention of Will.i.am. He’s since gone on to have a career as an opera singer.

18-05-25 8:05 Update – video updated to winner’s performance.

