Eurovision winner Loreen will return to represent Sweden

Music,News | Filed under Culture Posted by admin

Loreen, the Swedish singer who won Eurovision in 2012, will return for Eurovision 2023 in Liverpool.

At the annual Melodifestivalen on Saturday night Loreen was selected to be Sweden’s representative at this year’s Eurovision with her tune Tattoo, and it’s been tipped as a song that could see her take the crown for a second time.

Loreen’s 2012 hit Euphoria is one of the most popular Eurovision hits of all time that found both chart success and a popularity in nightclubs. The singer first rose to prominence as a contestant on the television show Swedish Idol.

Tattoo was created by a collective of songwriters and producers including Jimmy Jansen and Cazzi Opeia, as well as Thomas Gustafsson and Peter Bostöm who wrote Euphoria.

Take a listen to the tune.

Australia will be represented by Perth synth-metal band Voyager with their tune Promise. It’s the first time Australia will be represented by a band. All our previous entries have been solo singers. The last two outings of the song competition have been won by bands including Italy’s Måneskin and Ukraine’s Kalush Orchestra.

Semi-final 1 will take place on 9th May, and Semi-final 2 will follow on 11th May, the Grand Finale will take place on 13th May.

OIP Staff

You can support our work by subscribing to our Patreon

or contributing to our GoFundMe campaign.