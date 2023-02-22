Perth band Voyager to represent Australia at Eurovision 2023

Perth Synth-metal band Voyager will represent Australia at Eurovision 2023.

Today it was announced that Voyager would head to Liverpool for the 63rd edition of Eurovision where they will perform their song Promise.

It’s the first time Australia will be represented by a band. All our previous entries have been solo singers. The last two outings of the song competition have been won by bands including Italy’s Måneskin and Ukraine’s Kalush Orchestra.

While Ukraine won the competition in 2002, runner up the United Kingdom will be hosting the 2023 event due to the ongoing war in Ukraine. Liverpool has been selected as the host city.

The band comprises lead vocalist Danny Estrin, guitarists Simone Dow and Scott Kay, bass guitarist Alex Canion and drummer Ashley Doodkorte. Last year they won the popular vote at the Australia Decides show that selected Australia’s 2022 representative. The band lost out to Sheldon Riley once the judges votes were included.

This year the representative was selected by Australia’s broadcast partners Blink TV and SBS.

“As a long-time Eurovision fan, this is the pinnacle – Voyager gets to play the greatest show on earth!” Estrin said.

“Our song Promise is made for the Eurovision stage and collectively we feel it’s one of our best yet.”

“Voyager have been determined to get centre stage for the biggest song contest in the world and SBS knows they will bring that grit with them along with a whole lot of fun,” SBS Head of Entertainment Emily Griggs said. “Look out Europe, the Aussies are coming!”

This year will be Australia’s eighth time in the competition. Our best result to date was in 2016 when Dami Im’s Sound of Silence came second in the competition.

Do you think Voyager’s song can take them to the top of score board?

