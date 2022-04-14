SBS prepares for Eurovision fever as song contest approaches

Australia’s newest rep Sheldon Riley is ready to perform for the world, and SBS is a one stop shop for everything you need to get swept up in Eurovision fever.

The 66th Eurovision Song Contest will be broadcast live and in primetime exclusively on SBS and SBS On Demand from 11 to 15 May, with primetime broadcasts on Friday 13 and Saturday 14 May at 8.30pm, and Sunday 15 May at 7.30pm.

Eurovision 2022 kicks off on SBS with Semi Final 1 live at 5am on Wednesday 11, followed by a primetime broadcast on Friday 13th. Sheldon is set to compete against 17 countries in Semi Final 2, which will be broadcast live at 5am on Friday 13. He’ll be up against The Rasmus from Finland who will be opening the show with a bang, fan favourite Swedish singer-songwriter Cornelia Jakobs and one of Sheldon’s favourite competitors, Krystian Ochman from Poland.

SBS’s exclusive coverage will once again be in the capable hands of music buff Myf Warhurst and comedian Joel Creasey who will guide Australia through the glitz, glamour and madness of the Semi-Finals and spectacular Grand Final direct from PalaOlimpico in Turin, Italy.

With live broadcasts of Semi Final 1, Semi Final 2 and the Grand Final for immediate results and voting along with Europe, and a weekend of primetime broadcasts for fabulous Euro-themed parties around the country, there are plenty of opportunities to get behind Sheldon and join in the fun of picking favourites from the 40 competing nations, each bringing a taste of their own musical culture.

Australians will be able to vote again this year during the early morning broadcasts and then join in the conversation using the hashtag #SBSEurovision during the interactive evening broadcasts, with tweets and party pictures promoted on screen.

As per the official Eurovision rules, viewers can vote in the Semi Final in which their country is participating, as well as the Grand Final. The viewers’ votes make up 50% of the final result. The other 50% of the vote is decided by a National Jury in each participating country.

Australia’s jury will be announced soon, and the jury and Australian public can vote for any country except Australia.

For Australian viewers, this means they will need to tune into the live broadcast of Semi Final 2 on Friday May 13 at 3am (AWST) and the Grand Final on Sunday 15 May at 3am (AWST) by following the voting prompts that appear on screen during the live broadcasts.

SBS World Movies will also celebrate Eurovision with a season of musical movie favourites from around the globe, and SBS’s favourite foodie and mega Eurovision fan Adam Liaw will take viewers on a culinary adventure with an encore of Destination Flavour Eurovision on SBS Food on May 7.

SBS Radio will also be dedicated to the Eurovision Song Contest, bringing audiences exclusive news and Eurovision artist interviews in English and in language.

Eurovision Song Contest will be held from May 11 – 15. Stay tuned to SBS Eurovision for updates.

