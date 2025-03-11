Eurovison check in: BBC says to Malta “No you ‘kant'”

Malta’s entry for this year’s Eurovision competition is one of the favourites, but an objection from the BBC has forced the competition’s organisers to call for the song to be significantly amended.

In Malta’s entry which is titled Kant, singer Miriana Conte chats that she’s “serving kant”.

- Advertisement -

The song is obvious making light of the aural similarities Maltese word for “sing” and an English term, which many consider to be a vulgar slur, that describes a vagina. The phrasing also draws on LGBTIQA+ Ballroom culture.

Most of the song is sung in English, and the Maltese team have accused the British broadcaster of discrimination. Matla’s Culture Minister Owen Bonnici said the ban “impinges on freedom of expression and the right to non-discrimination – in this case concerning us Maltese and the right to utilise a word which in our language is positive and beautiful.”

“We will not be taking this lying down,” he said.

Austria’s share their song for 2025 featuring operatic singer JJ.

We’ve known Austria would be represented by the operatic singer JJ for a while, but he’s now shared the song he’ll be performing.

It’s called Wasted Love and it’s a huge soaring ballad sung in English. Listen all the way through to the end because it reaches quite a climax.

Austria last won Eurovision in 2014 when Conchita Wurst performed Rise Like a Phoenix.

Portugal will be represented by NAPA with ‘Deslocado’

Portuguese band NAPA have released two albums in their homeland and describe themselves as being influenced by bands like Artic Monkeys, Red Hot Chilli Peppers and The Beatles.

Their Eurovision song is a slice of 70’s yacht rock. It was released back in January and only just cracked the Top 40 in Portugal, so this might be that disappears without a trace. Also is it just us or does the lead singer look like a grown-up Harry Potter in his jimjams.

Sweden is bringing the accordions

Sweden and Ireland are the two countries that have won the competition the most times, each holding seven trophies.

They’ll be hoping that trio KAJ can join the ranks of two-time winner Loreen, ABBA, Måns Zelmerlöw and four other artists who’ve triumphed.

This year their song is Bara bada bastu, which means ‘let’s go to the sauna’. The song is sung entirely in Swedish, the first time they’ve had a non-English language entry since 1998.

The satirical group are actually Finnish, but it qualifies because one of the songwriters in the team is Swedish, and the competition is officially about the song.

We understand they are singing:

“We’re gonna have a sauna, sauna, steam up and let go of all stress today

“Sauna brothers, we’re the ones who glow, hundred degrees, well then

“Just having a sauna, sauna, throw so that the sweat just whirls around

“Oh, having a sauna, yeah.”

Israel has shared their song ‘New Day Will Rise’

Like last year, there’s controversy around Israel being included in the competition. Russia is currently out of the competition because of their Invasion of Ukraine, and many people feel Israel should not be taking part due to the ongoing conflict in Gaza.

This year Yuval Raphael will be singing New Day Will Rise. It’s a soaring ballad sung in Hebrew, French and English.

Adding to the politics around this entry Yuval is a survivor of the 2023 October 7 attacks by Hamas militants. She was attending the Nova Sukkot Gathering when the attack occurred, she was injured in the assault and later spoke at the United Nations about her terrifying experience.

The United Kingdon has gone for something epic

Country folk trio Remember Monday will be the United Kingdom’s entry. This song sounds like so many things, it’s a bit Queen, it’s a bit country, and there’s a bit in the middle that sounds like a sped-up version of Billy Joel’s 1978 hit My Life.

The three members Holly, Lauren and Charlotte have all come out of the world of musical theatre. Between them they’ve appeared in Mary Poppins, Six, Phantom of the Opera, Matilda and Les Miserables.

Some people are dissing this track, but we think it’s their best offering in decades.

Zoë Më will represent the host nation with ‘Voyage’

As the host nation Switzerland is automatically in the final. This year they’re represented by Zoë Më and the track Voyage. It’s a really beautiful song.

Zoë was born in Basel where the competition is being held and lived there until she was 10-year-old. Her family then moved to neighbouring Germany.

Czechia’s ADONXS has revealed his song ‘Kiss Kiss Goodbye’

The former lead singer of London-based alternative band Pace, Adonxs released their debut solo album in 2022.

They’re out and proud, and a previous winner of Superstar, the local version of the Idol franchise. He’s also been a runway model, strutting down the catwalk for Alexander McQueen in Milan when he was just 16, and fronted the award winning ‘Every Love is Love’ campaign.

They’ve now shared their Eurovision song Kiss Kiss Goodbye. Like JJ’s tune it has a mid-song change that takes it into techno territory.

We’re still waiting to hear the entries from France, Georgia and Cyprus All are expected to be revealed in the coming days.

Check out our previous posts about Eurovision 2025.

The 69th Eurovision Song Contest will be held from the 13-17 May and will be broadcast on SBS and SBS On Demand. There’s no news yet on who will be hosting Australia’s coverage, but SBS has confirmed that Joel Creasey and Myf Warhurst are not returning.