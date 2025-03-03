Eurovision Check-in: Claude from The Netherlands is a contender

We’ve known Claude would be representing The Netherlands for quite a while now, but finally his song has been revealed.

The French saying translates as “That’s Life”, and it’s got all the signatures of a classic Eurovision track. The singer says the song is about being a parent, and specifically about his own mother.

“From my childhood through my youth, she taught me to find the positive in life’s experiences, even during setbacks.”

Reflecting on the song’s message, he added, “Even when things seem dark, it’s important to focus on the brighter side. This is the message I aim to convey—life isn’t always easy; it has its ups, downs, and twists, but ‘C’est la vie’!”

The song, which is in both English and French, was leaked a day ahead of its official release.

Croatia has picked Marko Bošnjak and his song ‘Poison Cake’

Marko Bošnjak has released several singles in his home country since 2022, but he’ll be getting a lot of new fans when he takes to the stage at Eurovision.

The song is described as being inspired by classic fairytales and Bošnjak says its different to his previous work.

“The song is energetic and it’s about something totally unexpected from me, as a musician. I think the song is of multidimensional meaning and that everyone can recognize it and experience it in their own way.” he said.

It’s very Gaga-esque, and goes from one extreme to another.

Princ will represent Serbia with ‘Mila’

Stefan Zdravković, professionally known as Princ od Vranje, or just Princ, is Serbia’s pick for this year’s competition.

He’s the lead singer of the band Sisyphus, has played the lead in the musical Jesus Christ Superstar, and also had a successful solo career.

His song Mila is an emotional ballad.

Denmark will be sending Sissal to perform ‘Hallucination’

A slice of electro-pop-trance is the offering from Denmark. Sissell holds an esteemed place in historry, she was the first transgender singer to perform for Denmark’s King. Denmark last won the competition in 2013.

Germany is sending sibling act Abor and Tyna

Sounding like it dropped right out of the pop charts Baller from Austrian sibling artists Abor and Tyna is Germany’s song for 2025.

Attila and Tünde Bornemisza make up the act, Tünde sings while Attila plays the cello. It’s the first time since 1998 that Germany’s out forward a song written almost entirely in German.

‘Milkshake Man’ from Australia’s Go-Jo has been getting a good reception

We now know that Australia will be sending Western Australian artist Go-Jo to Basel. His song Milkshake Man has been getting a good response with its uplifting vibe and catchy melody.

People are lapping up its “sweet sweet yum yum” energy.

